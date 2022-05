CHESTER, Pa. - Junior Nia Goddard accomplished a personal-best in the women's 5000 meters and classmate Matt Lecky did the same in the men's 1500 at the Swarthmore College Last Chance Meet that was held at the Elizabeth J. Hirschmann Field at Leslie C. Quick Jr. Stadium on the campus of Widener University. They were among 10 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes who competed.

RENSSELAER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO