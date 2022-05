With 37 matchweeks of the 2021-22 Premier League season in the books, so much is still to play for, from the title race all the way down to the relegation battle. The title race is still on, the top-four race is still on, Europa League qualification is still up for grabs, as are two places in the top half (with six sides still in contention) and one spot in next season’s Premier League.

