LeBron James can't perform simple Google search

By Nick Shepkowski
 4 days ago
In the wake of the Notre DameOhio State game being officially announced as a night game on ABC this September 3, lebron james took to Twitter to show his excitement for the contest.

James quote tweeted an account that had shared the information about kickoff being at night with the following:

James used eight words (does ASAP count as one word or four, actually?) to type out the question. Perhaps a more efficient way for him to get his answer to the question would have been by simply typing “notre dame ohio state game” into Google and pressing enter, then this would have shown up on his screen.

Is this a needless attack on LeBron James?

Perhaps.

But I’ve suffered enough watching him break the heart of the Bulls over the years so I’m allowing myself to be this way.

Side note: the last time James showed up as a fan at a game rooting against one of my teams it didn’t end well for him, so perhaps its good news he’s asking.

HollywoodLife

LeBron James’ Son Bronny, 17, Is All Grown Up As He Goes To Prom With Gorgeous Date

Bronny James, 17, is growing up so fast! The teenager went to prom with a beautiful date, Peyton Gelfuso, and they took incredible pictures beforehand, which you can see here. Bronny looked handsome in his tux, which featured a blue blazer and black bowtie, along with bright blue shoes. Meanwhile, Peyton was effortlessly gorgeous in a strapless, white feathered gown with high leg slit, which she paired with open-toed white heels. The pair looked like the picture-perfect couple as they prepared for their big night at the dance.
Larry Brown Sports

Al Horford’s sister throws shade at Heat

Al Horford’s sister Anna is known for sharing controversial opinions on social media, and she is living up to that reputation during the Eastern Conference Finals. Anna made a bold statement on Twitter during the Boston Celtics’ blowout win over the Miami Heat in Game 2. She essentially said Jimmy Butler is Miami’s whole team.
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley shares his Mount Rushmore of NBA players

Rankings for the best NBA players of all-time often cause debate, and those from NBA and broadcasting legend Charles Barkley’s are no exception. During Wednesday’s premiere of “The Great Debate with Charles Barkley” on TNT, Barkley revealed his Mount Rushmore of the most important figures in NBA history.
TMZ.com

Dominique Wilkins Says He Knows How To Fix The NBA's Slam Dunk Contest

Dominique Wilkins -- one of the greatest high flyers in NBA history -- says he knows how to fix the (broken) slam dunk contest, telling TMZ Sports superstars must participate ... just like he and Michael Jordan did back in the day. We spoke with the Hall of Famer --...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where in the world is Phil Mickelson, you ask? His mom knows: 'He’s in such a good place'

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. – Phil Mickelson’s estate, with golf greens and bunkers on his 13,000-square foot mansion, was stirring one day this week. The wooden front gate swung open when a dry cleaner’s van arrived. Inside, gardeners cut and pruned the 5.85-acre property about 25 miles north of San Diego. And a man who introduced himself as the property manager greeted a reporter hoping to talk to Mickelson, who entered the World Golf Hall of Famer at the ripe age of 41.
SAN DIEGO, CA
