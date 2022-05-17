LeBron James can't perform simple Google search

In the wake of the Notre Dame–Ohio State game being officially announced as a night game on ABC this September 3, lebron james took to Twitter to show his excitement for the contest.

James quote tweeted an account that had shared the information about kickoff being at night with the following:

James used eight words (does ASAP count as one word or four, actually?) to type out the question. Perhaps a more efficient way for him to get his answer to the question would have been by simply typing “notre dame ohio state game” into Google and pressing enter, then this would have shown up on his screen.

Is this a needless attack on LeBron James?

Perhaps.

But I’ve suffered enough watching him break the heart of the Bulls over the years so I’m allowing myself to be this way.

Side note: the last time James showed up as a fan at a game rooting against one of my teams it didn’t end well for him, so perhaps its good news he’s asking.