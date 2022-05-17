ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

State Highway 19 reopens in Token Creek after crash

By Logan Reigstad
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKEN CREEK, Wis. — State Highway 19 was briefly blocked in both directions at Steven Drive...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Multi-Agency Traffic Deployment in Southwest Wisconsin

A Multi-Agency Traffic Deployment is planned for this weekend in Southwest Wisconsin. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, a traffic deployment will take place tonight (Friday) from 6 pm till 2 am. Another is scheduled for Sunday from 10 am till 6 pm. Extra officers will be out watching for dangerous driving. Deputies with the Sheriff’s department have been stating they have been noticing speeds rising on all roads. Recently, one of deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department clocked a car at 115 mph in a 55 mph zone, on a county highway. Motorists are asked to slow down, pay attention, and give yourself extra time.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

HAZMAT unit responds to Waukesha Goodwill store for excessive dust

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha Goodwill store was evacuated Saturday because of excessive dust. Crews were sent to the store in the 2000 block of Meadow Lane around 11 a.m. after over a dozen people reported having trouble breathing. A HAZMAT unit was sent to the scene. Officials said...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Traffic
County
Dane County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
x1071.com

Area Bridge Will Come Down

Iowa DOT officials say a nearly 100-year-old bridge will be demolished once a new one is built. The Black Hawk Bridge that connects Lansing (Iowa) to Crawford County (Wis) is set to be taken down in 2026. The Iowa DOT plans to start construction on a new bridge in the fall of 2023, and complete the roughly $130-million dollar project in the fall of 2025. The new bridge is going to be located just north of the Black Hawk Bridge – which will remain open for much of the construction process. DOT staff say the bridge could be closed for 5 months in 2025 as crews finish their work. Funding for the project will come from federal dollars, as well as money from Iowa and Wisconsin.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dodgeville Man Arrested For Disturbance

Dodgeville Police arrested 37 year old Cory Girton of Dodgeville Thursday around 9pm. Police say Girton was involved in a disturbance earlier in the day. Officers with the Dodgeville Police department were assisted by Iowa County Deputies. As a result, Girton was arrested on two Iowa County warrants. Girton was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked and remains in custody.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Dane County cuts ribbon on newest off-leash dog park in town of Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — Fido has a new place to play in Dane County. County officials on Thursday cut the ribbon on the area’s newest dog park. The 36-acre off-leash park, featuring limestone trails through restored prairie, is located at Anderson Farm County Park in the town of Oregon. It will also include a 2.5-acre small dog area.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

In the 608: Madison Burger Week officially underway

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Burger Week is officially underway. It is scheduled to run Friday, May 20th through Friday, May 27th. Participating restaurants will either showcase a burger from their menu or concoct something new for you to try. There is no charge for participating restaurants, but they are...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#State Highway 19#Channel 3000
x1071.com

Unattended cooking oil causes second kitchen fire in Madison this week, fire department says

MADISON, Wis. — Unattended cooking oil is being blamed for a second kitchen fire in Madison this week, according to the city’s fire department. The latest fire happened Wednesday night at a home in the 2600 block of Waltham Road on the city’s southwest side. In a news release Thursday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department said a pan of oil on a cooktop started on fire before spreading to a microwave.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Help Madison name its two new electric trash, recycling compactors

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison is asking residents to help name the Streets Division’s new electric compactors. The fully electric compactors — one for trash and one for recycling — are located at the city’s east side drop-off site on Sycamore Avenue. They replace two diesel-powered pieces of equipment and will save eight gallons of diesel fuel per hour of operation, the city said.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
x1071.com

New Lisbon man arrested after allegedly shooting at person

ORANGE, Wis. — Deputies arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly shot at someone. Juneau County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on County Highway C in Orange Township just after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots. Officials said Daniel Murphy, 41, of rural New Lisbon shot at the person who called 911.
NEW LISBON, WI
x1071.com

Silver Alert issued for Adams county man

HANCOCK, Wis. – Officials issued a Silver Alert issued for an 80-year-old man early Thursday Morning. Hiram Shaw was last seen Wednesday night at 5:15 PM leaving an Airbnb in the Town of Colburn to go to a grocery store. Officials say he is driving a red 2015 Honda...
HANCOCK, WI
x1071.com

COVID-19 Reports From Past Week

Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from May 11th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County, as well as one more each in Clayton County in Iowa, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. There now have been three related deaths in Dubuque County in the past two weeks after no such deaths were reported for seven straight weeks. There were seven people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, one fewer than one week earlier.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

EF-0 tornado briefly touched down near Sparta Thursday night, NWS says

SPARTA, Wis. — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down southeast of Sparta Thursday night. The tornado was on the ground for roughly one minute and had a path of just over a quarter-mile. It packed winds of 85 miles per hour, putting it at the high end of the EF-0 category on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The scale, which classifies tornadoes by estimated wind speeds, runs from EF-0 to EF-5, with EF-5 being the strongest.
SPARTA, WI
x1071.com

Sun Prairie students take part in open house for Habitat for Humanity home project

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — High school students in Sun Prairie showed off their new Habitat for Humanity build with an open house on Friday. The home on Kamperschroer Way on the city’s east side was built entirely by students and teachers. It was made possible through a partnership between the Sun Prairie Area School District and Habitat for Humanity of Dane County to give the students some significant hands-on building experience.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy