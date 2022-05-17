State Highway 19 reopens in Token Creek after crash

Iowa DOT officials say a nearly 100-year-old bridge will be demolished once a new one is built. The Black Hawk Bridge that connects Lansing (Iowa) to Crawford County (Wis) is set to be taken down in 2026. The Iowa DOT plans to start construction on a new bridge in the fall of 2023, and complete the roughly $130-million dollar project in the fall of 2025. The new bridge is going to be located just north of the Black Hawk Bridge – which will remain open for much of the construction process. DOT staff say the bridge could be closed for 5 months in 2025 as crews finish their work. Funding for the project will come from federal dollars, as well as money from Iowa and Wisconsin.

