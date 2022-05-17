State Highway 19 reopens in Token Creek after crash

A Multi-Agency Traffic Deployment is planned for this weekend in Southwest Wisconsin. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, a traffic deployment will take place tonight (Friday) from 6 pm till 2 am. Another is scheduled for Sunday from 10 am till 6 pm. Extra officers will be out watching for dangerous driving. Deputies with the Sheriff’s department have been stating they have been noticing speeds rising on all roads. Recently, one of deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department clocked a car at 115 mph in a 55 mph zone, on a county highway. Motorists are asked to slow down, pay attention, and give yourself extra time.
