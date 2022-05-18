BUILDING BLOCKS: Redevelopment of Main Street building in Cambridge

The Walworth County Sheriffs have come to town. The detectives were in town a couple of days before this issue was printed. They were in Lake Geneva to question the board members of the BID who’d complained that there were significant financial problems with the BID’s money before they took over. What the sheriffs are finding out is anybody’s guess right now, as they won’t talk until the investigation is all over, and that date is not set in stone, yet. What kind of stone? There are probably a few local people hoping it won’t be a gravestone. The sheriffs were also on hand Saturday and Sunday to help with traffic control. They were writing tickets along Big Foot Beach, probably for speed. The Geneva Shore Report made a video of one-stop but got out of the area quickly because of the difficulties of parking along Big Foot and just how uncomfortable cops get these days if anyone from the public is filming their work.

LAKE GENEVA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO