Cambridge, WI

BUILDING BLOCKS: Redevelopment of Main Street building in Cambridge

By Daily Reporter Staff
Daily Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe village of Cambridge is receiving $72,700 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp....

captimes.com

Gardner Bakery development could bring affordable density to Madison's east side

A proposed redevelopment of the vacant Gardner Bakery site at 3401 E. Washington Ave. would bring affordable housing density to Madison’s east side. Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp, which provides affordable housing units throughout the state, is proposing to demolish the current Gardner Bakery building (which has been vacant since January 2019) and construct multiple affordable housing buildings.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A project in downtown Madison is aiming to turn an often-overlooked public space into something more welcoming. Crowley Station Community Garden is essentially a giant concrete slab owned by Madison Water Utility. The site sits near the intersection of Wilson Street and John Nolen Drive – prime real estate just off the capitol square. There are a few planters, wooden benches, and some old metal tables and chairs on the site. Other than that, the site sits pretty much empty.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Foundry 45 opens in Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Foundry 45 had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 14 to celebrate the opening of the wedding and event venue and bar. Foundry 45 is located at 9480 US-45 in Kewaskum where the Amerahn Bar & Hall was. The owners of Foundry 45, 7 Bridges Road LLC, bought the Amerahn in 2021 and renovated the property into this new event location and bar.
KEWASKUM, WI
captimes.com

Potential demolition of Nau-Ti-Gal is on hold

A proposed development at the site of the current Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant just outside of Madison’s far north side in Westport is on hold. LZ Ventures, a local development company, has proposed a redevelopment of 5360 Westport Road where the Nau-Ti-Gal currently sits and is temporarily closed for business. The development would demolish the Nau-Ti-Gal and construct a six-story high-rise apartment complex in its place.
MADISON, WI
Urban Milwaukee

City Selling Building At 58th And Burleigh

The Department of City Development is seeking a buyer with a vision for a two-story, mid-century building in the city’s Saint Joseph neighborhood. The 8,087-square-foot building at 5725 W. Burleigh St. is being offered for $35,000 through a request for proposals (RFP). Responses are due May 31. Constructed in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
captimes.com

Exact Sciences lays off 230 workers, 50 in Madison

Madison-based cancer screening company Exact Sciences laid off about 230 workers Tuesday, including 50 at its Madison locations, saying it needed to focus on its “highest impact programs.”. The workers, who make up about 3% of the company’s global workforce, were informed this week that their positions were being...
MADISON, WI
genevashorereport.com

Our Place, May 18, 2022

The Walworth County Sheriffs have come to town. The detectives were in town a couple of days before this issue was printed. They were in Lake Geneva to question the board members of the BID who’d complained that there were significant financial problems with the BID’s money before they took over. What the sheriffs are finding out is anybody’s guess right now, as they won’t talk until the investigation is all over, and that date is not set in stone, yet. What kind of stone? There are probably a few local people hoping it won’t be a gravestone. The sheriffs were also on hand Saturday and Sunday to help with traffic control. They were writing tickets along Big Foot Beach, probably for speed. The Geneva Shore Report made a video of one-stop but got out of the area quickly because of the difficulties of parking along Big Foot and just how uncomfortable cops get these days if anyone from the public is filming their work.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc floral vendor celebrates 100 years

OCONOMOWOC — Rhodee Floral and Greenhouse marks its 100th anniversary this year. Steve Wege of Okauchee Lake said he’s been visiting Rhodee since the 1960s. He was loading up his truck with mulch and flowers on Monday when he spoke with The Freeman. “This is the best place...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield to close permanently

BROOKFIELD — A mainstay in Brookfield is set to close its doors on Friday. Marty’s Pizza, 16630 W. Bluemound Road, will close permanently due to staff shortages. “We are closing due to a lack of staff. We have been struggling for over a year. We tried to find enough staff to keep the restaurant running. For the past 11 months we have made just pizzas. We haven’t even been able to make something as simple as garlic bread,” said David Cleppe, manager at Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton Farm & Fleet on schedule to open this fall

GRAFTON — Work is on schedule for the fall opening of the Blain’s Farm & Fleet in the former Shopko building at 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The 94,500-square-foot store will make use of a renovated Shopko building, plus an 11,050-square-foot addition. There will also be a 3,820-square-foot double-lane drive-thru canopy and modifications to the east façade.
GRAFTON, WI
wortfm.org

City to Offer Loans to Homeowners to Help Build Granny Flats

They’re called accessory dwelling units, or ADUs – small housing units built on the same property of an existing home. The small flats are also called “granny flats” or “backyard cottages,” and are only allowed on properties that have a single-family home. ADUs have...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin dairy farm turns to solar panels to power operation

UNION GROVE, Wis. — As energy costs go up, the Mighty Grand Dairy in Kenosha County turned to solar panels to power its operations. The farm’s owner, Dave Daniels, recently dedicated a plot of land to bi-facial solar panels. This lets the farm continue collecting energy, whether it’s a cloudy or snowy day.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Time to enjoy Breakfast on the Farm

The month of June is just around corner and with it comes June Dairy Month, a time for the celebration of cows, cheese and all dairy products. The whole thing started in the late 1930’s when a national drug store initiated “National Milk Month” as a way to increase their dairy counter business in light of the annual spring milk surplus.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

6 hurt in explosions and fire at Waukesha Co. business

WAUKESHA CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Six people were injured, including three firefighters, as a five-alarm blaze tore through a Waukesha Co. business on Thursday morning and caused a series of explosions for the first half-hour it burned. Continued explosions are expected to continue occurring periodically throughout the day as firefighters...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
ibmadison.com

Nick Grays, State Bank of Cross Plains

What are the most challenging and rewarding aspects of your job and why?. Becoming a manager was not an obvious career track for me. So, what I’m most proud of all has to do with my growth in the role and my leadership style. First, I’m proud of myself for taking that risk and moving into management at all. Being a doer was a much more natural fit for me. I have always been a high-performing producer, so making the leap into management required some personal and professional growth. Looking back, I’m happy to think about what my approach to management has meant for those on my team. I have learned to measure my success by the success of others. Since I started, I have helped numerous employees get promotions and advance their careers. I’m proud to be part of their growth as well. The most rewarding part of my job is helping team members find their professional and personal purpose!
MADISON, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Is Helping Keep Drive-In Movie Theater Industry Alive

If you're heading up north this summer and looking for something to do, Wisconsin has a few drive-in movie theaters to check out. Not many positive things happened in the entertainment world in 2020. We were pretty much left on our own. One trend that made me very happy was the return of the drive-in movie theater. I've got great memories of going as a kid.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Janesville Chick-Fil-A gifting free food for new mothers

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - New mothers will get to bring home free Chick-Fil-A along with their bundle of joy. Beginning May 18, new mothers who are discharged from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville will receive gift cards for two free sandwiches or Chick-Fil-A nuggets from Chick-Fil-A Janesville. “Mercyhealth and I...
JANESVILLE, WI

