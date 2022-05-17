Flood Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macoupin; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Shipman to Sawyerville to near Sorento, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Mount Olive, Benld, Sawyerville and Mount Clare around 620 PM CDT. Gillespie, East Gillespie and Eagarville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Taylor Springs, Litchfield, Hillsboro, Carlinville, Schram City, Raymond and Palmyra. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 44 and 63. This also includes Beaver Dam State Park and Lake Lou Yaeger. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

