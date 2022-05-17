Flood Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina West central Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Lexington, Irmo, Batesburg-Leesville, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam, Dreher Island State Park, Ballentine, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Little Mountain, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, White Rock, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Camp Kinard and Delmar. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 42 and 48. Interstate 26 between mile markers 87 and 101. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
