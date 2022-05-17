ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 13:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-22 11:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1037 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gerald, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Beaufort around 1050 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include St. Clair, Union and Parkway. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 228 and 242. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden; Laclede; Maries; Miller; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Maries County in central Missouri Southern Miller County in central Missouri Central Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Pulaski County in central Missouri Eastern Camden County in central Missouri * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 903 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Osage Beach to 6 miles west of Crocker to 9 miles west of Fort Leonard Wood, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Leonard Wood... Lake of The Ozarks Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Ha Ha Tonka State Park Waynesville... Osage Beach St. Robert... Camdenton Village of Four Seasons... Richland Lake Ozark... Dixon Crocker... Iberia Saint Elizabeth... St. Elizabeth Linn Creek... Tuscumbia Stoutland... Bagnell This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 131 and 168. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, Christian, Lawrence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Lawrence; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 710 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Verona, or near Aurora, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monett... Aurora Marionville... Clever Crane... Billings Verona... Hurley Mcdowell... Pleasant Ridge Boaz... Madry HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaver; Butler; Crawford; Erie; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 255 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVER BUTLER CRAWFORD ERIE LAWRENCE MERCER VENANGO
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Hawkins; Sullivan; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sullivan County in east Tennessee East central Hawkins County in east Tennessee Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Greene County in east Tennessee * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 702 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Surgoinsville, or 10 miles west of Kingsport, moving east southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Jonesborough, Gray, Oak Grove, Spurgeon, Midway, Colonial Heights, Watauga and Leesburg. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 8 and 23. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 44 and 57. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Hamilton; Highland; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 249 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON HAMILTON HIGHLAND WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for City of Winchester, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: City of Winchester; Frederick TORNADO WATCH 251 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FREDERICK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE WINCHESTER
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northwestern Cumberland County in central North Carolina Southwestern Lee County in central North Carolina Northern Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Pope AFB, or 8 miles west of Fort Bragg, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Fort Bragg, Aberdeen, Whispering Pines, Vass, Cameron, Olivia, Pineview, Lemon Springs and Ashley Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Castle TORNADO WATCH 251 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE NEW CASTLE
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macoupin; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Shipman to Sawyerville to near Sorento, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Mount Olive, Benld, Sawyerville and Mount Clare around 620 PM CDT. Gillespie, East Gillespie and Eagarville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Taylor Springs, Litchfield, Hillsboro, Carlinville, Schram City, Raymond and Palmyra. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 44 and 63. This also includes Beaver Dam State Park and Lake Lou Yaeger. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches with locally higher amounts possible under the heavier snow bands. * WHERE...Chaffee county and the eastern Sawatch range above 11000 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on poor visibility and slick and snow covered roads over the higher elevations.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 23:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Light snow will continue overnight but an additional accumulations will remain under an inch. Therefore the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire for the southern Sangre De Cristo mountains, Wet mountains, and eastern Fremont counties.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 21:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anchorage RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR THE ANCHORAGE AREA Winds have started to subside and temperatures are cooling, allowing for conditions to drop below criteria. Sunday will bring another warm and dry day, but winds are expected to be lower.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for south central Texas. Target Area: Atascosa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Atascosa County through 115 AM CDT At 1223 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Christine, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jourdanton, Christine, Campbellton, Peggy, McCoy and Fashing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 21:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Matanuska Valley RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR THE MATANUSKA VALLEY Winds have started to subside and temperatures are cooling, allowing for conditions to drop below criteria. Sunday will bring another warm and dry day, but winds are expected to be lower.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Richland, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina West central Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Lexington, Irmo, Batesburg-Leesville, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam, Dreher Island State Park, Ballentine, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Little Mountain, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, White Rock, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Camp Kinard and Delmar. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 42 and 48. Interstate 26 between mile markers 87 and 101. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 23:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, with locally higher amounts possible under the heavier snow bands. * WHERE...Wet Mountain Valley, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and western and central Fremont County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered roads at times, especially over the higher terrain. Visibility will be poor at times under the heavier snow bands.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 21:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR NORTH OF CLAM GULCH Winds have started to subside and temperatures are cooling, allowing for conditions to drop below criteria. Sunday will bring another warm and dry day, but winds are expected to be lower.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Milam, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Milam; Robertson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MILAM AND SOUTHWESTERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES At 217 AM CDT, the heavy rain has largely come to an end, however swift water flows and excess runoff resulting in flooding remains possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gause, Maysfield, Cameron, Hearne, Franklin and Calvert. The Little Brazos River is starting to recede, but remains elevated and swift. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MILAM COUNTY, TX

