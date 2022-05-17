ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj’s Natural Hair Sparks Twitter Debate

By Shamika Sanders
mycolumbuspower.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicki Minaj showed off her real hair and natural face sans any makeup on Instagram, last night, and sparked a social media debate about haircare. In the clips, Nicki shows off her waist-length hair and swooped edges with the caption, “I’m there. I’m L Long hair don’t...

mycolumbuspower.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Nicki Minaj Says She's Sober: 'Loving Life'

Nicki Minaj is sharing her joy with her fans. The 39-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she's sober. Prior to her life update, Minaj posted a video of herself frying chicken. The clip led one fan to question, "Baby are you high?" "No I’m sober &...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj Praises Akbar V Admist Erica Banks Interview Comments

Nicki Minaj has been getting the rap girls in line for the past few weeks. At the top of the year, the mother of one released back-to-back singles featuring Lil Baby titled “Bussin” and “Do We Have A Problem,” which went viral on TikTok. Aside from her fiery collabs with Coi Leray and BIA, Minaj still has her foot on the pedal. She recently released her highly anticipated single and music visual to “We Go Up,” featuring Fivio Foreign.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

6ix9ine Calls Out Nicki Minaj for ‘Threatening’ the Barbz

6ix9ine thinks Nicki Minaj acted a little out-of-pocket when she threatened to delay her album if she didn't get the right push for her new video for "We Go Up." On Tuesday (April 19), Nicki Minaj hit up Twitter with a rallying cry for her 24.9 million followers, but 6ix9ine made it known that he sees her call to action as a bit of a "threat" to her most loyal fans, the Barbz. 6ix9ine feels like it probably wasn't such a great idea for Nicki to do such a thing. He not only mentioned Nicki by name, but also appears to make reference to his ongoing back-and-forth with Minaj's "We Go Up" collaborator, Fivio Foreign, and Fivio's claims that he should be considered the new King of New York.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riccardo Tisci
Person
Nicki Minaj
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Delivers a Fiery Performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion did not hold back during her debut 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance. The Houston rapper — who earned the title of Top Rap Female Artist — delivered an electrifying number of her latest single, “Plan B,” accompanied by flames in the background. “Plan B” was first introduced to fans at Coachella, which samples Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan. Stallion also performed her hit Dua Lipa-collaborative track, “Sweetest Pie,” and showed off her twerking skills on stage. In true Megan Thee Stallion fashion, the artist donned the ultimate Hot Girl look — a revealing sheer catsuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Hair#Long Hair#Hair Care#Nicki Minaj News#The Met Gala#Covid
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Drake ‘Saw’ a ‘Future’ with Rihanna—Here’s How He Really Feels About Her Pregnancy With A$AP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Let it go, bro. With their seemingly never-ending flirtatious moments, it’s understandable why fans want to know how Drake feels about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy and his rumored ex’s new future with someone else.  A source close to the Canadian rapper told HollywoodLife on May 12, 2022, that Drake felt bittersweet about Rihanna’s announcement that she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were expecting their first child together in January 2022.  “He had mixed emotions. Of course, he was ecstatic for her because he knew she had always wanted children. But at one point...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

6ix9nine Trolls Young Thug After RICO Arrest

6ix9ine is once again up to his old antics, and this time he has Young Thug in his crosshairs. The controversial rapper took to his Instagram Stories to clown the YSL head for his recent arrest on RICO charges. “Now bro can be himself,” 6ix9ine wrote alongside a photo of...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy