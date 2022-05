BAR HARBOR — Abby Morrow is the new youth services librarian at Jesup Memorial Library. Morrow will replace long-time librarian Mae Corrion, who is retiring in May. “After 25 years at the Jesup, I am sad to leave but excited about the pleasures of retirement in my new home in Florida. The hiring of Abby Morrow makes the departure less painful. She will be wonderful in this position with lots of experience, energy and new ideas to add to the old traditions. Patrons will love her,” Corrion said.

