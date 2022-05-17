This Is North Carolina’s Favorite Classic Movie!

From Breakfast at Tiffany’s, to It’s a Wonderful Life, our most beloved classic movies have shaped our lives and our world as we know it. But do you know your state’s favorite film. That’s why the team at Coventry Direct set out to explore these adored films with an analysis of...
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Too $hort has worked with a score of legendary producers throughout his almost 40-year career, from Jermaine Dupri and Lil Jon to Daz Dillinger and DJ Pooh. But one big-name beatsmith he passed up the opportunity to work with was Kanye West. During a recent interview with VladTV, the Bay...
“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
Anne-Marie Duff’s aspiring singer transfixes in a didactic family saga; My Fair Lady feels strangely vacant. Plus, a stifling tale of dysfunctional siblings. Intensity is too pale a word for Anne-Marie Duff. It implies something more deliberate than her full-on flaring, and something more solemn than the caustic crackle of her voice. In The House of Shades, Duff snakes into a turquoise cocktail dress to sing I’m Always Chasing Rainbows (and made me long to hear her as Little Voice), slinks into impressions of Bette Davis, snarls – “mardy mustard” as she says of someone else – into disappointment. She does and says monstrous things; she is always magnetic. From time to time she clicks her fingers in the air as if to summon up the next phase of her life.
Comments / 0