David Hardee, 67: Three Dog Night's 'Joy to the World'

Reddit user ThatsDrAardvarkToYou recently entertained fellow Reddit users with an entertaining story of how she decided to teach her greedy family members a lesson after it was revealed that her late millionaire father left her in charge of executing his will. "So in December, my extremely wealthy father passed away, leaving a trophy wife widow with a daughter from her previous marriage, me and my older brother, as well as lots of my aunts, cousins, etc behind," the 27-year-old began her post. "Now my father was not a good person by any stretch of the imagination—he was a vain, selfish braggart who liked to flex his money on others. Nasty, I know. He wasn't a good father either. After he passed, there was some kerfuffle until his will was found and properly verified. Soooo much shit was flung in this period already, it was insane."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO