ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

David Hardee, 67: Three Dog Night's 'Joy to the World'

By GPB Newsroom
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Jackson, TN
Health
City
Jackson, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
Countrymom

Pregnant girlfriend moves in with wife and family

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My friend's son lived happily with his lovely wife and their three children for several years. They live in a small town of about 1500 people, and everyone knows everyone else. Nearby lived another young man, his girlfriend, and their three children; however, they weren’t nearly as happy.
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts shares rare selfie as she makes exciting announcement

Julia Roberts is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life and rarely shares photos on social media. However, on Sunday night, the award-winning actress took to Instagram to share a rare post, uploading a fun selfie with her Gaslit co-star Sean Penn. The pair were all smiles as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Dog Night#Covid#Joy To The World#Grilling#Npr#Icu
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Whiskey Riff

Read Keith Whitley’s Final Love Letter To Lorrie Morgan, Watch Her Perform “Don’t Close Your Eyes” Shortly After His Death

Keith Whitley and Lorrie Morgan were a country music power couple in the late ’80s. The two were married in 1986, until Keith’s tragic passing in 1989 from alcohol poisoning at the young age of 33. Though Lorrie was initially warned about Keith’s alcohol problems by his manager, Don Light, she hoped against her better judgement that her love for him would be enough to help him overcome his struggles: “I thought as much as I loved Keith, surely that […] The post Read Keith Whitley’s Final Love Letter To Lorrie Morgan, Watch Her Perform “Don’t Close Your Eyes” Shortly After His Death first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Andrei Tapalaga

Hidden "Face of Christ" Carving Discovered in Ireland

A stone from the 13th century that the locals believe represents the face of Jesus ChristBallymore Heritage Group - Seamus McDermott/Facebook. An incredible discovery was made yesterday at St Owens, Church of Ireland, in Ballymore. The church was built in 1827 and was recently refurbished with help from the local community. Local historian Seamus McDermott was wondering around the sight when he stumbled upon a simple 13th-century building block, but on the back of it was carved what seemed to be the face of Christ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Upworthy

Woman decides to mess with greedy relatives after millionaire dad appoints her his will executor

Reddit user ThatsDrAardvarkToYou recently entertained fellow Reddit users with an entertaining story of how she decided to teach her greedy family members a lesson after it was revealed that her late millionaire father left her in charge of executing his will. "So in December, my extremely wealthy father passed away, leaving a trophy wife widow with a daughter from her previous marriage, me and my older brother, as well as lots of my aunts, cousins, etc behind," the 27-year-old began her post. "Now my father was not a good person by any stretch of the imagination—he was a vain, selfish braggart who liked to flex his money on others. Nasty, I know. He wasn't a good father either. After he passed, there was some kerfuffle until his will was found and properly verified. Soooo much shit was flung in this period already, it was insane."
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw shares peek inside his and Faith Hill's majestic Nashville mega-mansion

Tim McGraw gave fans a peek inside the lavish home he shares with his wife Faith Hill in Nashville, Tennessee – and it's seriously impressive. The country superstar shared a clip on Instagram back in January of himself sitting in what appeared to be his living room, or at least one of them while watching some of his old music videos. While his reaction to his previous work was fun to see, we couldn't help but notice his enticing surroundings.
NASHVILLE, TN
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy