Coleen Rooney took to the witness stand for the first time in Rebekah Vardy’s libel trial against her on Friday, telling the High Court that her infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ post was “my last resort”. The mother-of-four also opened up about the troubles in her marriage to former England football star Wayne Rooney. Recalling their difficulties in 2017, she said: “I didn’t know how my marriage was going to work out, whether I was going on with my relationship. We needed to try and work things out.”Ms Rooney said she “cried every single night” during the family’s time living in Washington...

