Lafayette, IN

Lawsuit alleges 7-year-old girl molested by underage YMCA child-care worker

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
 4 days ago
File Photo

An underage employee of the child care at the Lafayette Family YMCA molested a 7-year-old girl whose mother attended exercise classes there in 2017, a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges.

The lawsuit was filed in behalf of the mother and daughter but does not identify them or the employee.

In July 2017, the KidZone child-care center - while the YMCA was still at its 18th Street facility - "assigned a juvenile employee to care for" the girl, according to the court document. "The State of Indiana charged Perpetrator for his sexual deviate conduct."

The lawsuit says the YMCA is responsible because it allowed the employee "access to sexually abuse and exploit YMCA members' children, despite knowing, or in the exercise of reasonable care, once they should have known, of several warning signs." The court document does not describe those warning signs.

The girl and her mother have required physical and mental health treatment and will continue to need those, the lawsuit says.

Comments / 4

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation.

