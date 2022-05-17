ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: The Aznavoorian Duo Perform Gems From Armenia in a Marvelous Concert

By Louis Harris
Cover picture for the articleThe Aznavoorian Duo gave a marvelous performance at the Music Institute of Chicago’s Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston on Sunday afternoon. The concert was a celebration of their excellent new CD on Cedille Records, Gems from Armenia (which was reviewed here), the Music Institute of Chicago, and their Armenian...

Related
Third Coast Review

Review: Forothermore, a Breathtaking Exhibit of the Beauty and Grief of Nick Cave’s Art, Now at the MCA

Nick Cave’s art is gloriously, spectacularly colorful and joyous. Your first view of the gallery array of Soundsuits is thrilling, even if you have met a Soundsuit before. This army of figures is diverse and visually exciting. But it’s not all just pleasing imagery. Underlying the beauty of the work are themes in which Cave addresses pressing social issues related to race, gender, sexuality and class. His first Soundsuits were created in response to the police beating of Rodney King in 1991. Forothermore traces artistic themes and the artist’s evolving interests over three decades, with works from as early as 1989.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Augusta Read Thomas’ New Release Captures the Breadth of Her Musical Palette with a Regular Dose of Sunshine

Chicago-based composer Augusta Read Thomas has issued a new release comprised of several recent compositions. Bell Illuminations has a wide variety of ensemble configurations and illustrates the breadth of her compositional reach. Tying it all together is Thomas’ overall sunny disposition. It’s very easy for composers to use atonal settings to scream at creation. Thomas’ music, mixing tonality and atonality, is hopeful and inspiring.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Open Heart Chicago: An Anthology of Chicago Writing

One of the many gifts of Vincent Francone’s new anthology of Chicago stories, Open Heart Chicago, is learning what it’s like to wander around Marquette Park while tripping on acid. The back alleys between “Kedzie and Troy, south of 73rd, north of 74th” turn into “Elysian fields” and orange and pink light (which might or might not be just air pollution) wallow around the park’s lagoon. This is something gorgeous, but terrifying. Is this the best moment of his life? The dazed narrator of Gint Aras’ story, “The Parabola of a Single Bullet Shot into the Night Sky,” asks this question as he looks for his grandmother, who “kind of looked like W.C. Fields” and “enjoyed a quart of Seagram’s every Sunday after Mass.” Even under mind-altering substances, it sounds like it would be hard to miss her.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Music of the Baroque Pays Homage to the Brothers Haydn… and Mozart

Music of the Baroque finished their 2021-22 season at Harris Theater on Monday with The Brothers Haydn, a program centered on Joseph Haydn and his younger brother Michael. The older Haydn perfected the symphony, string quartet, piano sonata, and many other classical music forms, which has made him a pinnacle of music history. His younger brother Michael was also a prolific composer. Unlike his older brother’s music, Michael Haydn’s music was not printed or publicized in his lifetime. It was obscure when it was written toward the end of the 18th century, and it remains that way today.
SKOKIE, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: With The Old Man and the Pool, Mike Birbiglia Returns to a Winning Formula of Heart and Humor

Over the last 15 years or so, chances are you’ve come across comedian, author, filmmaker, podcaster and storyteller Mike Birbiglia. It could be you’ve been a fan of his (like me) since Sleepwalk with Me, the story about his issues with sleeping through the night that first put him on the map (if you’re not familiar, look it up—it’s a delightful doozie). Or it could be he’s one of those actors you’ve noticed but could never quite name; since 2011, he’s had roles in Your Sister’s Sister, The Fault in our Stars, Trainwreck and others, plus recurring roles in “Orange is the New Black” and “Billions.” But where he’s truly at home is on a stage on his own, just a stool to occasionally (and strategically) recline on and the wide expanse of space around him to fill by spinning his latest yarn like a modern-day Mark Twain, with lessons to impart by way of relatable, entertaining and surprisingly poignant anecdotes.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Cedille Records Continues to Release Excellence, Including a Grammy Award Winner by Jennifer Koh

Chicago’s classical music label Cedille Records has continued to release compelling CDs highlighting our city’s deep musical talent, both performers and composers. Two recent Cedille releases include compositions inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic’s early days of lockdown and sadness. One of those two releases earned yet another Grammy Award for a Cedille artist.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Dialogs: Anita Hill Talks About Need to Believe Women in Chicago Humanities Festival Event

The Chicago Humanities Festival has been offering in-person programs under the spring theme of “Public.” Two programs on May 7 at the UIC Dorin Center featured law professor Anita Hill talking about her new book Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence and sharing her first-hand knowledge of Supreme Court corruption. Later in the day, Ambassador Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch chatted about her new book Lessons from the Edge: A Memoir, and discussed her direct knowledge of executive branch corruption.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Dialogs: Ambassador Maria Yovanovitch Explains Ukraine at Chicago Humanities Festival

The Chicago Humanities Festival has been offering in-person programs under the spring theme of “Public.” Two programs on May 7 at the UIC Dorin Center featured law professor Anita Hill talking about her new book Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence and sharing her first-hand knowledge of Supreme Court corruption. Later in the day, Ambassador Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch chatted about her new book Lessons from the Edge: A Memoir, and discussed her direct knowledge of executive branch corruption.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Preview: Ian Maksin to host Cello for Peace, a Concert Benefiting Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine this Saturday

Russian born, American cellist Ian Maksin will be joining Ukrainian pianist and vocalist Sofi Fraser and other friends in Cello for Peace, a concert to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. In addition to being a wonderful cellist, Maksin is a vocalist fluent in many languages and a gifted composer. Saturday’s concert will feature folk and popular songs in 10 different languages.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicago Opera Theater’s Quamino’s Map Pulls the Curtain Back on Black Life in the Georgian Era

Quamino’s Map is the 22nd opera by the Belizean-born composer Errollyn Wallen who trained at the University of London and Cambridge. The libretto is by playwright Deborah Brevoort and the result is a richly layered look at another London that has mostly been unspoken. Slavery was outlawed by George III in 1807 but there were a number of free people of African descent in London who were taken from colonial conquests in Africa and the islands called the West Indies including the Bahamas. There was also a Black nobility that was an entity unto itself and this is the world that Black Billy/Juba Freeman (Curtis Bannister) steps into.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Shana Cooper’s Direction Adds Zest to All’s Well That Ends Well at Chicago Shakespeare

Helen is a bright, attractive young woman, but, sad to say, she’s not royal. So Bertram/Count of Rossillion, the man she loves for reasons not clear, scorns her. The daughter of a famous doctor, Helen is able to cure the ailing King of France and as a reward, gets to choose a husband. But instead of marrying Helen, Bertram goes off to war. Conspiracy ensues by three women and Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well manages to have a happy (although quite sudden) ending, thus ensuring its place as a “comedy” as well as one of the Bard’s “problem plays.” Part of the “problem” is that the plot is actually a lot more complicated than my brief summation.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: A Taut Drama Unwinds Identity and Power in Rasheeda Speaking by Shattered Globe Theatre

Identity politics have become a big part of our everyday life. There is always a tussle over who can be called a real American. If you act a certain way, you get the privilege of a peek into the construct of power in America, which is not the same as a seat at the table. Shattered Globe Theatre’s Rasheeda Speaking presents a look at the underbelly of racism in the woke age, where people are gaslighted into believing that what they are seeing is not what they see. They are being fed alternative facts and different takes on truth. Chicago playwright Joel Drake Johnson peels back the layers of mendacity that gives people a sense of power—or the opposite—being the underclass no matter how much you may strive. AmBer D. Montgomery directs Rasheeda Speaking.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Dispatch: Chicago Latino Film Festival Offers Exceptional Films from Latin America through May 1

Since 1985, Chicago’s International Latino Cultural Center has presented the annual Chicago Latino Film Festival, featuring a diverse and entertaining selection of feature-length and short films from across Latin America. This year’s event, presented both in-person and virtually, began on April 21 and continues through the weekend. With time to catch a move or several, here are three that come highly recommended.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Preview: Paved Paradise Label Expo Returns to Middle Brow on 5/5

Last year, a nice collection of like-minded labels (Ghostly International, Chicago’s very own Numero Group and indie behemoth Secretly Group, which includes Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian) got together for an incredibly fun vinyl market/road trip/block party they dubbed Paved Paradise. A vinyl lovers little slice of heaven, Paved Paradise gave music fans a little get together and a chance to pick up some new vinyl for their collections. The tour spanned 3,000 miles across over a dozen locations and it’s back for another go round! Paved Paradise will be making another stop on Wednesday, May 5, at Middle Brow Beer (2840 W Armitage Ave)!
CHICAGO, IL
