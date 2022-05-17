ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Red Voodoo

By FOX40
Fox40
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento’s rock band, Red Voodoo will be performing at the Folsom...

fox40.com

Fox40

Lumpia with a vengeance

The award-winning film LUMPIA WITH A VENGEANCE @LumpiaMovie returns to California for its. SACRAMENTO PREMIERE as an official selection of the Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival. The IN-PERSON premiere screening will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 6pm. The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre, 2700 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95816.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Gary on the go: Wide Open Walls

Sacramento has welcomed its biggest expression and celebration of art. Gary went to West Sacramento for a look at the Wide Open Walls Mural Art Festival.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Asian Pacific Film Festival in Sacramento

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage month. Sonseeahray spoke with Sacramento Asian Pacific Cultural village executive director Jason Jong and an AAPI media personality, Shaline Jane.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Shahera Hyatt

Cosumnes CSD Parks & Recreation and Big Orange Productions are bringing an outdoor comedy series back to Elk Grove this summer. Comedy Under the Stars is held at the Laguna Town Hall amphitheater and guests are encouraged to arrive early with their picnic blankets, dinners and drinks, to enjoy the charming venue and evening air. Learn more at yourCSD.com/comedy or (916) 405-5600.
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

AAPI Heritage Celebration

A Seat at the Table Books is Elk Grove’s family-owned bookstore, cafe and community center. We are. here to build community, uplift the oppressed, and find value in one another through the power of. books and coffee.
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

It’s kitten season and the Bradshaw Animal Shelter needs your help! They are asking the public for donations of kitten supplies like bottles, formula, heating pads, and kitten food, as well as foster care provided to provide temporary homes for kittens. If you would like to donate kitten supplies, please visit the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist at www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/P2SURV9GP2BY/. If you would like to become a foster care provider, please apply online at bradshawshelter.net or attend the upcoming foster orientation this week. Details below:
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

SchoolsFirst Financial Corner

This week is Classified School Employee Appreciation Week. Joey Cuevas, Membership Development Specialist with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, is in studio with two Classified School Employees — Natalia Aguirre, District Community Engagement Specialist with San Juan Unified School District, and Veronica Allen, Bilingual Instructional Assistant at Grand Oaks Elementary School. They’re here to talk more about who “classified school employees” are and why appreciating them is so important.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

NRG Pros

SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf discusses rise in homelessness in her city

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss a recent point-in-time count that shows Oakland’s homeless population rose by 24% since 2019. Mayor Schaaf says there are some positives to find within those figures, including a rise in the...
OAKLAND, CA

