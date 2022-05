The terms "walking pneumonia" and "pneumonia" are sometimes used interchangeably, but the two conditions are not quite the same. "Walking pneumonia" is a colloquial term that is used to describe milder cases of pneumonia. Also known as atypical pneumonia, walking pneumonia does not usually cause the symptoms of a high fever and a productive cough that often characterize pneumonia.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO