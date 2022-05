An incident of domestic terrorism has cast an ugly shadow on Buffalo, NY. An 18-year old suspect has been accused of fatally shooting 10 people on Saturday, (May 15) in what is being called a racially motivated rampage. The moment was horrifying enough, but it follows an ugly pattern of mass murders dating back more than a century in the United States and that includes those specifically targeting people of color.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO