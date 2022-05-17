ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pilot who became unconscious mid-flight leaves hospital

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pilot who suffered a cardiac arrest event mid-flight is...

www.today.com

Daily Mail

'I knew if I didn't react, we would die:' Jet passenger who grabbed cockpit controls when pilot passed out and Cessna started NOSEDIVING says he relied on 'common sense' to land it

The heroic passenger who landed a single-engine plane in Florida after the pilot fell unconscious has described how he sprang into action as the plane started nosediving. In an exclusive interview with the Today Show, Darren Harrison, 39, tells host Savannah Guthrie how he knew he had to do something if he wanted to see his wife, Brittney - who is seven months pregnant with their first child - again.
Savannah Guthrie
The Independent

Baby drowned in three inches of bathwater as mother fainted from adverse reaction to Covid jab

A baby tragically drowned in 3ins of bathwater as her mother fainted after having an adverse reaction to the Covid jab, an inquest has heard.Lawyer Louise Atkinson blacked out as she bathed nine-month-old Eleanor, nicknamed Ellie, the day after receiving the first dose of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.Her husband James came home from a trip to the dentist and pushed open the bathroom door to discover it had been blocked by his unresponsive wife on the floor.To his horror, he saw their baby daughter face down in the bath turning blue.Mr Atkinson picked her out of the water and woke his...
heavenofanimals.com

Man Rescued Injured Bird, And Now He Probably Wishes He Hadn’t

It’s hard to look away when you see an injured animal, no matter how unprepared you are to help them. When Matt Gravelling, a reporter for BBC South, was driving to cover a story, the man thought he was having a regular day. However, it soon became anything but regular when Matt spotted an unconscious bird that seemed to be hurt.
