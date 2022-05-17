ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, NC

Obituary for Vernard Dowdy of Carthage

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevered Vernard “VD” Dowdy, 97, of Carthage, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Firsthealth Moore...

Obituary for Kathy Blevins Holderfield of Pinehurst

Kathy Blevins Holderfield, 68, of Pinehurst NC, passed away April 4, 2022. Kathy was born in Jefferson, NC to the late Thelmus and Kathleen Blevins and always considered herself a mountain girl. Kathy’s love was being with her family, especially outings involving her children and grandchildren. She met her...
PINEHURST, NC
Obituary for Helen Stewart Causey of Southern Pines

Helen Stewart Causey, 75, of Southern Pines died Friday, May 20, 2022 at her home. She was born at the old Moore Memorial Hospital in Pinehurst on September 27, 1946, the daughter of the late James W. and Sarah Weaver Causey of Southern Pines. Helen graduated from Southern Pines High School and then Campbell University (College) in 1968. Helen was able to make the trip of a lifetime to India in the early 1970s where she spent several months with family traveling and learning about Indian culture. She even took Indian cooking classes! Helen worked for the Southern Pines Library. She then continued her education by obtaining a master’s degree in Library Science from Emory University in Atlanta. Following this, she accepted a position as adult services librarian for the Craven, Carteret, Pamlico Regional Library in New Bern. She was fortunate enough to find an apartment in one of the historic homes and loved the huge rooms with 14-foot ceilings and a bathtub that would accommodate a Buick! She later decided to move back to Southern Pines where she became a sales representative for Microfilming Corporation of America, a New York Times Company, in Sanford. When MCA closed their division in Sanford, she became the Moore County librarian as part of the Sandhills Regional Library System. She finished her career working for First Health in Pinehurst.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Obituary for Patricia Lou Odom

Patricia Lou (Williams) Odom, 65 of Sanford, passed on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held from 2 PM to 3:30 PM on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines followed by a funeral service at 3:30 PM with Rev. Bucky Hendrix officiating. Burial will follow the service in Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
SANFORD, NC
Motorcyclist airlifted in Pinehurst

A man was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday. Pinehurst Police say a group of motorcyclists was traveling southbound on Highway 211 near Highway 5 when one of them lost control of his bike. The motorcycle went off the right side of the road, hit the curb, and went into a ditch.
PINEHURST, NC
Vass man receives Joe Lex Educator of the Year award

Frank L. Christopher, MD FAAEM, of Vass, was presented the Joe Lex Educator of the Year award at the American Academy of Emergency Medicine’s 28th Annual Scientific Assembly, April 26 by AAEM President Lisa A. Moreno, MD, MS, FAAEM, and immediate past President David A. Farcy, MD, MAAEM. The...
VASS, NC
Deadly chase ends in Moore County

A deadly police chase ended a few miles just inside Moore County Thursday night on Highway 24/27 near the Westmoore community. The chase involving a Biscoe Police Officer and two suspects in a 2009 Chevy Impala began in Biscoe and came to an end after the Impala crashed on Highway 24/27 near McDuffie Road.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Board studies need for new schools

The Moore County School Board accepted a bid for $229,000 at its special meeting on May 19 for replacing the boiler supply and return lines for plumbing updates at Carthage Elementary School. The lowest bidder was Superior Mechanical Services, Inc. Board member David Hensley said the lower bidder would be...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Fast action saves Pinehurst stroke victim

Pinehurst resident Jack Mahan is home and healthy today, thanks to his fast-thinking when he started experiencing symptoms of a stroke. In observance of Stroke Awareness Month, Jack and neurohospitalist Steven Lewis, M.D., of FirstHealth of the Carolinas, explained the importance of early detection of stroke symptoms and quick action to get treatment.
PINEHURST, NC
Tassels turn at SCC

Achievements of the Sandhills Community College class of 2022 were celebrated on Saturday, May 14 on the McNeill-Woodward Green. The college held two ceremonies. At 8:30 a.m., those receiving Associate in Arts or Science, Associate in Arts or Science in Teacher Preparation, Associate in Engineering, Associate in Fine Arts in Art or Music, Associate in General Education, and Associate in Nursing were honored. Graduates receiving an associate in applied science, diploma, or certificate were recognized at 11:30 a.m.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

