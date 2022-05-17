Obituary for Vernard Dowdy of Carthage

Helen Stewart Causey, 75, of Southern Pines died Friday, May 20, 2022 at her home. She was born at the old Moore Memorial Hospital in Pinehurst on September 27, 1946, the daughter of the late James W. and Sarah Weaver Causey of Southern Pines. Helen graduated from Southern Pines High School and then Campbell University (College) in 1968. Helen was able to make the trip of a lifetime to India in the early 1970s where she spent several months with family traveling and learning about Indian culture. She even took Indian cooking classes! Helen worked for the Southern Pines Library. She then continued her education by obtaining a master’s degree in Library Science from Emory University in Atlanta. Following this, she accepted a position as adult services librarian for the Craven, Carteret, Pamlico Regional Library in New Bern. She was fortunate enough to find an apartment in one of the historic homes and loved the huge rooms with 14-foot ceilings and a bathtub that would accommodate a Buick! She later decided to move back to Southern Pines where she became a sales representative for Microfilming Corporation of America, a New York Times Company, in Sanford. When MCA closed their division in Sanford, she became the Moore County librarian as part of the Sandhills Regional Library System. She finished her career working for First Health in Pinehurst.

