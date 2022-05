NEWARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — Arrests have been made in the beating of a 16-year-old Newark teen with autism. 18-year-old Jordan Drechsler of Newark, along with two juveniles, have been arrested for their involvement in the beating of Caleb Davenport on May 12th. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says Davenport, who has autism, was beaten and had his shoes and phone stolen as he was walking on the Erie Canal Path in Newark.

NEWARK, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO