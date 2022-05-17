ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Claim Pair of Defensive Players Tuesday

By Brandon Little
 4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns claimed two players on Tuesday afternoon, both on the defensive side of the ball.

Cleveland Browns claimed two players on Tuesday afternoon, bringing their roster total to 88 players. Browns claimed safety Luther Kirk and cornerback Reggie Robinson II.

Kirk is an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State who signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Kirk is listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, so traditional size. The Illinois State product bounced around with the Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Falcons. Kirk made his NFL debut with the Falcons and has played in one career game.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft. Robinson is 6-foot-1 and listed at 197 pounds, again traditional size for the position. There have been five career games that Robinson has appeared in, he is heading into his third season as a professional. Robinson played his college football at Tulsa and has a tackle and forced fumble to his resume at the NFL level.

Robinson is 25 years old, as is Kirk. These are two more bodies for the Browns to bring into camp and have compete. Either player has the potential to land on the practice squad if they can show the team enough.

UPDATE: Browns have cut Robinson, with a failed physical designation.

Upworthy

When a woman was assaulted by his teammate, a college football star refused to stay silent

Most parents hope they raise kind humans. Those that will show up for a friend in need without looking for a pat on the back for doing so. This story about a college student who was sexually assaulted in the '70s by a popular and beloved college football player shows exactly what it means to be the kind of person who shows up for someone in need. Betsy Sailor was a student at Penn State University in the late '70s when she accused a football player of assaulting her at knifepoint. Nevertheless, the football season continued and the players closed ranks around the star player leaving Sailor isolated and fearful. That is until Irv Pankey knocked on her door.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts to Jimbo Fisher absolutely destroying Nick Saban

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
