Browns Claim Pair of Defensive Players Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns claimed two players on Tuesday afternoon, both on the defensive side of the ball.

Cleveland Browns claimed two players on Tuesday afternoon, bringing their roster total to 88 players. Browns claimed safety Luther Kirk and cornerback Reggie Robinson II.

Kirk is an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State who signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Kirk is listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, so traditional size. The Illinois State product bounced around with the Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Falcons. Kirk made his NFL debut with the Falcons and has played in one career game.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft. Robinson is 6-foot-1 and listed at 197 pounds, again traditional size for the position. There have been five career games that Robinson has appeared in, he is heading into his third season as a professional. Robinson played his college football at Tulsa and has a tackle and forced fumble to his resume at the NFL level.

Robinson is 25 years old, as is Kirk. These are two more bodies for the Browns to bring into camp and have compete. Either player has the potential to land on the practice squad if they can show the team enough.

UPDATE: Browns have cut Robinson, with a failed physical designation.

