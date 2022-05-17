ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Film Screening of “Lives Well Lived” on Thursday, 5/19 at the Sawyer Free Library

By Sawyer Free Library
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn collaboration with the Gloucester Senior Center, Sawyer Free Library is hosting a screening of the award winning documentary “Lives Well Lived” on Thursday, May 19 at 6:00 p.m. This event is part of...

Gloucester Genealogy Group – first meeting at Sawyer Free Library this Saturday

The Gloucester Genealogy Group will have its first meeting on Saturday, May 21 from 10 am – 12 pm at the Sawyer Free Library. Local History Librarian, Julie Travers, will walk you through the very first steps for beginning your genealogy search using online resources available through the library. After a tutorial, you will be able to practice creating a family tree chart of your own. Beginners and experts are welcome to attend, as there will be time for sharing your own research after the tutorial. Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptop, however, the library will have several available for use during the workshop.
GLOUCESTER, MA

