Three St. Olaf students receive Rossing Physics Scholarships

This is part of a series of regular updates that Vice President for Equity and Inclusion María Pabón Gautier sends to the campus community. Happy end of the academic year! Congratulations, seniors! These are exciting and nerve-wracking times for many of you. These are times for forging new paths and new dreams. Time to trust that you are ready to take that next step and to remember to be kind to yourself. Some of you may have a job lined up or a graduate school to get ready for, and some of you are still figuring out that next turn in your life. Regardless of where you are at, it is okay. Take time to celebrate the completion of your undergraduate career, because it is no small accomplishment. Be in the moment and reflect on your journey. Be thankful for the friends you made, the memories that will guide your future reunion conversations, and rejoice in your hard work. This is just the beginning.

