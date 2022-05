Folks in Connecticut want to thank a mystery man who showered them with cash. It happened at the Meriden Mall on Tuesday where from a spot at a second-floor railing he rained dollar bills down on shoppers. Some scurried for the cash, about two-hundred-bucks worth, while others shot videos. There's speculation the rain man may be a YouTuber or TikToker.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO