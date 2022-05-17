ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ringgold, SE Taylor counties until 5:30 p.m.

By Ryan Matheny
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... RINGGOLD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... *...

2 injured in Pottawattamie County wreck

(Shelby) -- Two central Iowa residents were injured in a Pottawattamie County crash Thursday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to a wreck around 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 80 near Shelby. Authorities say 57-year-old Eric Schiefelbein of Johnston was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch, hit a pile of concrete and vaulted before coming to rest in a ravine.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Mills County authorities arrest 2 for attempted burglary

(Council Bluffs) -- Two Pottawattamie County men are in custody on multiple charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 48-year-old Jack Gregory Milledge of Carter Lake and 49-year-old Lawrence Anthony Cipolla of Council Bluffs Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. The two men were arrested following an incident on 189th Street. Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Montgomery County Recreation Trails rolling through KMAland

(Montgomery County) -- Nature, exercise, and travel are all coming together in Montgomery County next weekend. Montgomery County Recreation Trails' Second Annual Community Bike Ride will be rolling through on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. The route will take riders through the communities of Villisca, Stanton, and Red Oak. Riders will be able to see various points of interest in each town and take in the surrounding scenery. Larry Brandstetter says that this year's ride will take a different approach to the one previous.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Missouri State Track (5/20): Nodaway Valley's Blay wins 3200 championship

(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay claimed the 3200 meter run state championship to highlight KMAlanders at the Missouri State Track & Field Championships on Friday. Blay ran to the championship with a time of 9:47.21 while Austin Colvin of Stanberry took second in the Class 1 boys shot put (51-11.25) and Jaclyn Riedinger of North Andrew was second in the Class 1 girls 1600 (5:34.24).
WORTH COUNTY, MO
KMAland Girls Soccer (5/20): Glenwood, Atlantic, D-S, SC East advance

(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig and Sioux City East advanced in regional girls soccer action on Friday. Alaina Meads, Liberty Williams and Ava Scott had two goals each while Ryley Nebel, Isabel Griffin and Molly Williams posted one goal apiece for Glenwood. Molly Williams had two assists, and McKenna Koehler, Meads, Ashley Aust and Griffin added one assist each for the Rams.
GLENWOOD, IA
Iowa News Headlines Friday, May 20th, 2022

(Chariton, IA) -- Portions of Red Haw State Park will reopen today (Friday), more than two months after a deadly tornado swept through Lucas County and the Chariton area, destroying much of the park’s infrastructure and foliage. Park manager Bonnie Friend says the March Fifth twister killed a man who was camping at the park. She also says they lost about “75 percent of the campground,” “all five docks, three shelters and the storage building.” Parts of the park that will be opening this morning include day use areas, the beach for swimming, and one boat ramp. A GoFundMe page is raising money to help with clean-up, repair, and reforestation.
IOWA STATE
Jason Boles, 50, Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Glenwood Golf Course, 57073 240th St, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. (Social round of golf will begin at 1:00 p.m. in honor of Jason) Memorials: Family will direct memorials. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery:. Notes:. Jason passed away back on...
GLENWOOD, IA
Red Oak woman jailed for probation violation

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman is in custody on a probation violation charge. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 39-year-old Jessica Lynn Boyce in the 400 block of East Valley Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Boyce was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation.
RED OAK, IA
Shenandoah Police make pair of arrests this week

(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police arrested two city residents during the week. On Wednesday at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of West Lowell Avenue for a report of an assault. Officers conducted an investigation into the incident, and arrested 50-year-old Aleacha Ann Crocker of Shenandoah for Serious Assault -- a serious misdemeanor. Mrs. Crocker turned herself in the next day, was booked, posted the required $1,000 bond, and was released with a court date.
SHENANDOAH, IA
State Track & Field -- Video Interviews (Day 3)

(Des Moines) -- It was a busy and entertaining final day of the track season. Check out all of KMA Sports' interviews from Saturday's State Track & Field Championships action. The Riverside girls collected a team trophy with a third-place finish in Class 1A. Check out the full interview with Coach Jared Hoffman below.
UNDERWOOD, IA
Lorene Rossander, 92, Stanton, Iowa

Location: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Villisca, Iowa. Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Arlington Cemetery.
STANTON, IA
Hamburg board considers $2.6 million bond issue for large-scale projects

(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials are floating the idea of a bond issue for three large-scale projects. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Hamburg School Board discussed the possibility of taking a $2.6 million bond issue to voters in September to cover the costs of a new auditorium, fitness center, and new classrooms for the recently state-approved charter high school. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News says the board had initially intended to use the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds and physical plant and equipment levy for the auditorium and fitness center. However, Wells says a bond issue would have fewer state restrictions.
HAMBURG, IA
LC's Bach, Treynor's Huisman win Central team awards

(Pella) -- Two former KMAlanders were recognized by the Central softball program for their contributions to this season. Those honors went to Lewis Central alum Haley Bach and Treynor’s Sydni Huisman. Bach was received the program’s Outstanding Newcomer Award while Huisman was named the LeRoy Timmer Most Inspirational Player....
TREYNOR, IA
Nebraska City council discusses utilizing ARPA funds to spur housing

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are looking to possibly spur housing in the community through the use of COVID-19 relief dollars. During its regular meeting earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says discussions continued on how the city could address citizens' concerns about needing additional housing. Bequette says the input came from residents during multiple town halls over the past two months on how to spend roughly $1.29 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds. While details are still in the works, Bequette says the city is looking into where precisely a development could be located.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

