Deaths of man, woman at Allerton hotel were murder-suicide, officials confirm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The shooting deaths of a man and woman in the Warwick Allerton Hotel on the Magnificent Mile were indeed a murder-suicide, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Amy Bustos, 21, died of a gunshot wound to the head Monday, and the manner of her death was a homicide. Husam Haddad, 25, also died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide.

At 4:54 p.m. Monday , Bustos was found in the hotel at 140 E. Huron St., at the northeast corner of the intersection with Michigan Avenue. Police dispatch reports indicated Bustos on the 17th floor, and three bullet holes were found in the hallway.

Bustos was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Haddad was found dead on the 18th floor. He also died of a gunshot wound and the Fire Department said his death was a suicide.

The sound of the gunfire woke up hotel guest Beni Rincon next door.

"I just assumed that someone was, you know, screwing around – slamming doors or something – and then a few minutes later, I heard hotel security outside the room, and so then, I step outside, and then I saw the shooting victim right outside my door," he said.

The Allerton Hotel was completed in 1924 and was designated a Chicago landmark in 1998. The sign at the top of the hotel above Huron Street still advertises the Tip Top Tap – a lounge on that operated on the top floor in the midcentury era.