ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Deaths of man, woman at Allerton hotel were murder-suicide, officials confirm

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKxlO_0fhUzJhP00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The shooting deaths of a man and woman in the Warwick Allerton Hotel on the Magnificent Mile were indeed a murder-suicide, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Amy Bustos, 21, died of a gunshot wound to the head Monday, and the manner of her death was a homicide. Husam Haddad, 25, also died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide.

At 4:54 p.m. Monday , Bustos was found in the hotel at 140 E. Huron St., at the northeast corner of the intersection with Michigan Avenue. Police dispatch reports indicated Bustos on the 17th floor, and three bullet holes were found in the hallway.

Bustos was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Haddad was found dead on the 18th floor. He also died of a gunshot wound and the Fire Department said his death was a suicide.

The sound of the gunfire woke up hotel guest Beni Rincon next door.

"I just assumed that someone was, you know, screwing around – slamming doors or something – and then a few minutes later, I heard hotel security outside the room, and so then, I step outside, and then I saw the shooting victim right outside my door," he said.

The Allerton Hotel was completed in 1924 and was designated a Chicago landmark in 1998. The sign at the top of the hotel above Huron Street still advertises the Tip Top Tap – a lounge on that operated on the top floor in the midcentury era.

Comments / 3

Diana Barnes
4d ago

I don't care what anyone says, something is going on with all of the murder suicides, parents taking lives of their children and children taking their parents lives.

Reply
2
Related
WGN News

Man charged in downtown shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting downtown that left two people dead and seven others wounded. Jaylun Sanders, of the 7000 block of South Paxton Avenue, was identified as the gunman who opened fire […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 men wounded in 2 separate shootings in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four men are wounded in separate shootings in South Chicago early Saturday morning.In the first shooting, a man is grazed in the head while sitting in a vehicle on the 1900 block of East 80th Street, around 2:45 a.m.Police said the victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the fire department in fair condition.In a separate shooting, three men, ages 24, 25, and 36, were inside a vehicle on the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue, around 5:21 a.m., when a dark-color SUV stopped near them, and an unidentified offender fired shots in their direction, according to police.The victims self-transported to Trinity Hospital where the 24-year-old victim suffered a graze wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The 25-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lip and right arm and is in serious condition. The 36-year-old victim suffered a laceration to his right hand and is in good condition. No word if the two shootings are related. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three wounded in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were wounded Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue. A 36-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.A 46-year-old man was shot in the upper right let, and was taken to the hospital in good condition.Another 46-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg, and refused medical attention.Further details were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allerton, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

16 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 14 people are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old man was struck in the leg by gunfire, in the 7600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, in Chatham around 8 p.m. Friday.The victim self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition. A 22-year-old man was shot by an off-duty Cook County Sheriff after refusing to be wanded at an entry point into Millennium Park, 0-100 block of East Monroe. Police said around 7:22 p.m. Friday, the offender jumped the fence, and...
CHICAGO, IL
KRMG

Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 7 wounded

CHICAGO — (AP) — Two people were killed and seven were injured when a man involved in a fight opened fire outside a fast food restaurant just blocks from Chicago's famed Magnificent Mile shopping district, authorities said Friday, as the city vowed to address a recent spate of shootings downtown and a surge in gun violence citywide.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

#19: A two-time felon circled a West Side neighborhood for 15 minutes looking for someone to kill in a revenge murder, prosecutors say. He was on bond for a gun case at the time.

When Manya Chappel drove a gunman around the Austin neighborhood for 15 minutes, looking for someone to kill in a gang revenge shooting, he was already on bail for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said this week. Now, he’s charged with first-degree murder of Demarco...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty sheriff's deputy shoots man who fired shots in Millennium Park, fled onto party boat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy shot a man who fired a gun at Millennium Park on Friday night, and then ran to the Chicago River, where he hopped on a party boat trying to escape.The deputy was working a side job as a security officer at the time of the incident, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.The incident started with multiple shots fired in Millennium Park, on the second night since new security rules were put into place, including a restriction prohibiting unaccompanied minors from staying in the park after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. In...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Shooting#Magnificent Mile#Violent Crime#The Fire Department#The Allerton Hotel
CBS Chicago

Mom of teen wounded in downtown mass shooting heard the gunfire; "he got shot nine times"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was wounded in a mass shooting that left two people dead and seven others injured late Thursday night on the Near North Side was just steps away when the gunfire rang out, and did everything she could to keep her son alive."My baby could've died in my hands. I just told him, 'Just stay up. Just talk to mommy.' Me and the officer said, 'Just keep saying your birthday.' He's been up ever since," Kimberly Saunders said.Saunders lives downtown, and around 10:30 p.m. she was calling her 17-year-old son, Parnelius,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox5ny.com

Chicago mass shooting: 10 shot, 2 dead

Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a mass shooting near a Chicago McDonald's. The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday night on the city's Near North Side. One person was taken into custody and a GUN was recovered, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a Twitter post.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Aldermen speak out as mass shooting victims are identified, video emerges

Authorities have identified the two men killed in a mass shooting near the Chicago Red Line station on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, two local aldermen railed against downtown’s continuing violent crime problem as a low-quality video of the shooting emerged online. Here’s the latest:. Officials said Antonio Wade, 30,...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chaotic shootout leaves at least 2 dead, 8 more injured on Near North Side

This story is based on preliminary information. Additional reports will be posted throughout the day. There appear to be multiple incidents within about 45 minutes, beginning around 10 p.m. Ten people were shot, two fatally, in an exchange of gunfire near the Chicago-State Red Line station and the nearby neighborhood...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman found dead in basement bathroom on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 21-year-old woman was found dead in a basement bathroom overnight on the South Side.  The victim was found shot in the head around 10 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of West 105th Street. Police had no further information, and detectives are investigating.There is nobody in custody, police said.. 
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

Violinist offering reward in finding stolen vintage violin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago violinist is asking the public's help in finding her stolen violin. there's even a $10,000 reward. The vintage Italian violin, built in 1758, was taken during a burglary at her South Loop home last week. Violinist Minghuan Xu and her family were sleeping when the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
75K+
Followers
25K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy