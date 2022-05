A passenger in a vehicle was arguing with a man at a gas station in Decatur, police said, when shots rang out, leading to the death of the driver. Christopher Harrold, 44, was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening, DeKalb County police said. Authorities did not say how many times Harrold was shot or where he was struck.

