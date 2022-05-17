Loren Brovarnik says ‘tequila’ led to third pregnancy in less than 3 years

“90 Day Fiancé” star Loren Brovarnik says some liquored-up lovin’ with husband Alexei Brovarnik led to her third pregnancy within three years.

“When a man loves a woman, and a woman loves a man, and tequila is involved, things happen,” Loren said Tuesday via her Instagram Stories , after a fan asked, “Why did you get pregnant so fast?”

She added, “And honestly, we’re so blessed and so excited.”

Loren and Alexei are already parents to two boys: Shai, 2, and Asher, 9 months.

The pair announced this month that they’re expecting their third child with photos of their family and Loren’s baby bump on full display.

“Happy Early Mother’s Day 💕,” the pregnant reality star captioned her post. “We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!”

The Brovarniks will soon be a family of five. lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

She continued, “We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB! #teambrovarnik #babyb #boyorgirl #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days.”

During Tuesday’s Q&A session, Loren also addressed a fan asking if her journey into motherhood would be documented within a third and fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé.”

Brovarnik answered fan questions about her pregnancy via Instagram. lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“You never know what can happen,” she responded . “But right now, we’e focusing on Season 2.”

The mother of two also answered what she deemed her most asked question: “If your next baby is a boy, will you keep trying for a girl?”

“Boy or girl, as long as it’s a healthy baby, that’s all that matters,” she replied. “Uh, let me focus on getting Baby B out before we even possibly talk about another one.”

The Brovarniks are expecting their third child. lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren recently admitted to Entertainment Tonight that her latest pregnancy was “a shock.”

“This was quite a shock to say the least. And while we’re entering a whole new chapter, I’m very excited,” she shared. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified, I am. But nothing we can’t handle. We can’t wait to meet BabyB this fall!”

Alexei also chimed in, adding, “I am so excited and scared at the same time. Three kids under the age of 3 is no joke. My dream of a soccer team is slowly becoming a reality!”