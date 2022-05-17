ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Loren Brovarnik says ‘tequila’ led to third pregnancy in less than 3 years

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

“90 Day Fiancé” star Loren Brovarnik says some liquored-up lovin’ with husband Alexei Brovarnik led to her third pregnancy within three years.

“When a man loves a woman, and a woman loves a man, and tequila is involved, things happen,” Loren said Tuesday via her Instagram Stories , after a fan asked, “Why did you get pregnant so fast?”

She added, “And honestly, we’re so blessed and so excited.”

Loren and Alexei are already parents to two boys: Shai, 2, and Asher, 9 months.

The pair announced this month that they’re expecting their third child with photos of their family and Loren’s baby bump on full display.

“Happy Early Mother’s Day 💕,” the pregnant reality star captioned her post. “We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etq5m_0fhUuq4900
The Brovarniks will soon be a family of five.
lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

She continued, “We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB! #teambrovarnik  #babyb  #boyorgirl  #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days.”

During Tuesday’s Q&A session, Loren also addressed a fan asking if her journey into motherhood would be documented within a third and fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBGxq_0fhUuq4900
Brovarnik answered fan questions about her pregnancy via Instagram.
lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“You never know what can happen,” she responded . “But right now, we’e focusing on Season 2.”

The mother of two also answered what she deemed her most asked question: “If your next baby is a boy, will you keep trying for a girl?”

“Boy or girl, as long as it’s a healthy baby, that’s all that matters,” she replied. “Uh, let me focus on getting Baby B out before we even possibly talk about another one.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVWe5_0fhUuq4900
The Brovarniks are expecting their third child.
lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren recently admitted to Entertainment Tonight that her latest pregnancy was “a shock.”

“This was quite a shock to say the least. And while we’re entering a whole new chapter, I’m very excited,” she shared. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified, I am. But nothing we can’t handle. We can’t wait to meet BabyB this fall!”

Alexei also chimed in, adding, “I am so excited and scared at the same time. Three kids under the age of 3 is no joke. My dream of a soccer team is slowly becoming a reality!”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Rihanna gives birth, welcomes first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is officially a mom! The Fenty Beauty founder gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Page Six can confirm. The newborn was born May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Page Six broke the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy in late January after photos emerged of the singer, 34, proudly displaying her baby bump as she went for a stroll with Rocky, 33, in Harlem. A month before the big reveal, Rihanna had sparked pregnancy rumors while dining at Carbone, with a source telling us she was “quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Asher
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Instagram Stories#Brovarniks#Q A
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Christina Haack posts photo of sons after Ant Anstead’s parenting dig

Christina Haack showed off her sons’ sweet bond after her ex-husband Ant Anstead appeared to make shady comments about her parenting. The “Flip or Flop” alum, 38, posted an Instagram photo Wednesday of the former couple’s 2-year-old son, Hudson, holding his big brother Brayden’s hand. “Occasionally Instagram is reality,” Haack captioned the picture of Hudson and his 6-year-old half-sibling, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. “Brotherly love.” The “Christina on the Coast” star’s social media upload came two days after Anstead, 43, seemingly accused her of using Hudson as a “puppet.” When the former “Wheeler Dealers” co-host included a video of the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker rent castle for Italy wedding: report

Is this another Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra wedding situation? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are headed to Italy to celebrate their third — but technically second — wedding, and the PDA-obsessed couple rented out a castle in Portofino, Italy, to tie the knot in front of family and a select group of friends, TMZ reported Friday. The couple, who legally married last Sunday at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse, will reportedly host their nuptials at Castello Brown, which they are taking over entirely for a more intimate affair. The outlet reported that the Poosh founder’s kids will finally be part of the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy