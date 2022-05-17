ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Taylorville School Board To Meet This Evening

By Leroy M Kleimola
taylorvilledailynews.com
 2 days ago

The Taylorville School Board is set to meet this evening at 6 PM for their monthly school board meeting. After hearing from visitors and receiving communications, the board will approve the consent agenda, minutes, claims, treasurer’s report, and consideration of personnel. The board will...

taylorvilledailynews.com

freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/18/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) As families with babies who need formula scramble from store to store without much luck, there’s now an Illinois helpline for those looking to get the needed nutrients that are in short supply. The Illinois Department of Human Services is now taking calls, toll-free, at 1-800-843-6154. While the number is meant mostly for families on the SNAP or WIC programs, it is also open to all residents of the state. With an obligation to those served by WIC, state officials are urging retailers to set aside formula for low-income families that get subsidies. More information is available at dhs.illinois.gov/BabyFormula.
ILLINOIS STATE
taylorvilledailynews.com

Moratorium Passes on Christian County CO2 Project

The Christian County board met for their monthly board meeting and one of the bigger discussions centered around a proposed six-month moratorium that would put a halt on any vote on the CO2 Carbon Sequestration project for 6 months. Board member, Ray Koonce, said the moratorium would be good for both sides.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
nprillinois.org

Former Springfield Treasurer dies at 82

Judy Madonia was first appointed to be city treasurer in 1983. She stayed in the job 20 years, including when the position became an elected one. She won three terms. Madonia died Tuesday, May 10, at a senior living facility in Glen Carbon. She was 82. Prior to becoming a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Sangamon Co. Treasurer’s Office temporarily relocated

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Treasurer’s Office will temporarily relocate to the Third Floor of the County Complex, beginning Wednesday. Due to the rail relocation project, a new Transportation Hub will open in downtown Springfield. The rail project and Hub addition require renovations to the Sangamon County Complex, temporarily displacing the Treasurer’s […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

During Pekin visit, GOP candidate for Governor backs voter ID laws

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With the primary a little more than a month away, Republican candidate for governor Jesse Sullivan shared his plans for ensuring voter integrity in elections. Sullivan joined some county clerks on Tuesday to tour an election facility in Pekin and discuss efforts to make...
PEKIN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Council Passes COVID Relief Spending Plan; Bresee Tower Issue Makes Appearance

After a City Administration Presentation and follow up Council discussion that took a combined one hour and 33 minutes, the Danville City Council passed the proposed $24.7 million ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) COVID relief plan Tuesday night, with the one no vote coming from Alderman Heidi Wilson. There is plenty involved in this plan, and leading the way is the Garfield Park and Pool renovation.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Remembrance event held to honor Congressman Tim Johnson

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends and family will have a chance to say goodbye to longtime congressman Tim Johnson. That will be June 4 at the Lincoln Square Mall–a favorite place for the Urbana native. It will be at 1 p.m. on that Saturday. The family is holding a private burial at another time.
URBANA, IL
#The Cti Building#Cti#Isbe Press Policy#Superintendent#Regional Radio News
WCIA

Expansion coming to Kickapoo Rail Trail this summer

OGDEN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Forest Preserve District has announced that construction will begin on a 1.5 mile trail through the Village of Ogden this month, and that it will be completed by fall. The trail will connect St. Joseph to Ogden, and once the entire trail is finished, it will span 24.5 […]
OGDEN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Fair slide up for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A push is underway to keep an iconic piece of the Illinois State Fairgrounds at its home. The state fair slide is up for sale. A number of prospective buyers are talking about dismantling and moving it, but Springfield city leaders said not so fast to that move. The city council […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Letter to the editor: Carbon dioxide pipeline would threaten community safety

Driving through rural central Illinois, one can see signs: “No Easement, CO2 Carbon Pipelines, No Eminent Domain.”. Last December, land owners in or near the proposed pipeline route in 13 Illinois counties — Hancock, Adams, McDonough, Henry, Knox, Fulton, Schuyler, Brown, Pike, Scott, Morgan, Sangamon and Christian — received an informational packet from a private company planning a 1,300-mile-long carbon dioxide pipeline through five states: South Dakota; Nebraska; Minnesota; Iowa; and Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

City of Champaign: Road closure on Kirby Avenue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In order for the Illinois American Water Company to tap into a water main, starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. the right-hand lane westbound on Kirby Avenue will be closed from Mattis Avenue to Rose Drive. Construction is expected to be completed on Friday. This construction is weather dependent and may be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NewsBreak
Education
Central Illinois Proud

Pritzker signs Jelani Day Bill into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed into law on Monday a bill that was directly inspired by the disappearance and death of Jelani Day. The bill requires Illinois coroners to notify and consult the FBI if they are unable to identify a body within 72 hours of the body being found. It’s a much shorter time than Carmen Bolden-Day had to wait when her son went missing in August.
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Attempt to Halt Casino Construction by Mervis Industries Denied in Court; Battle Over Zoning Change Continues

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr stated Wednesday morning that the battle that continues between the city and Mervis Industries over the location of the future Golden Nugget Casino has crossed a hurdle. The mayor says while the efforts by Mervis Industries to halt the construction of the casino were denied in court; the original legal battle over the city’s zoning change to allow the Casino to be built at the chosen location continues. The mayor says, it’s too bad it has to be like this.
DANVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Joseph "Joey" Cavatorta III

Joseph “Joey” Cavatorta III, 47, of Assumption, passed away on Thursday, May 12 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born on September 26, 1974 in Springfield to Joseph Cavatorta, Jr. and Florence Lou Verda “Verdie” (Hamell) Cavatorta. He married Jordan Lefever on October 12, 2013 in Navarre Beach, FL in a beautiful beach ceremony surrounded by friends and family. Whatever Joey did, he did passionately. At 17, he started his first business, Three C’s Collectibles, with his father in Taylorville, IL. At 36, he opened Crossroad Car Connection in Shelbyville, IL and ran it successfully for ten years. He was very proud of both businesses and loved being his own boss. He was also active in education, working with special-needs children and later as a substitute teacher at Central A&M, where he often ran into his daughter in the halls long enough for a quick hug. Joey was a knowledgeable and talented musician – songwriter, guitar player, and singer. He recorded an album of original songs with the band Can’t Imagine and co-founded the band The Remedy with friends, going on to play with them for 17 years. He was a great collector of vinyl and had a vast knowledge of rock, classical, and jazz. Later, he combined his love of music and teaching by giving music lessons to kids. Joey also loved to golf – the game itself as well as the beauty and peacefulness of the golf course.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
FOX 2

American Idol’s Leah Marlene plays her hometown of Normal, Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal was flooded in a sea of yellow for Leah Marlene’s big welcome home parade and concert Tuesday. “I’m just excited for Leah, I’m happy for her and she’s accomplished so much and I’m happy for the town. It’s brought the town together, Bloomington and Normal and we are just […]
NORMAL, IL
foxillinois.com

Squirrel causes power outage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — 12:20 P.M. UPDATE:. Only 100 residents are without power as of 12:20 p.m. CWLP says that because a pole needs to be replaced and more time is needed, power is not expected to be restored until approximately 5 p.m. ORIGINAL:. City Water, Light and Power...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Amish Country Tractor Cruise set for next month

ARTHUR, Ill. (WTHI) - The Midwest is home to beautiful country views. You can take in the sights during the Amish Country Tractor Cruise next month. This year's 46-mile cruise will start in Arthur, Illinois and take riders through several communities in the heart of Amish country. The cruise director is expecting a record crowd of two-hundred tractors, spanning two miles.
ARTHUR, IL

