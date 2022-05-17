ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott Donates $1 Million To Graduating HBCU Students

By Jovonne Ledet
Travis Scott is handing out seven-figures in scholarships to HBCU students to ensure they walk across the commencement stage.

According to TMZ , the rapper donated $1 million worth of scholarships to 100 Black college students on track to graduate in 2022. Each HBCU student scholarship cashes in at $10,000 each in an effort to help the financial burden that comes with getting an education.

Each scholarship recipient has reportedly earned at least a 3.5 GPA. Among those awarded are Nisha Encarnacion , Chisom Okwor , and Jordan Massey .

Encarnacion financed her education while supporting her mom and daughter, and Okwor has plans to transform developing nations in Africa, TMZ reports.

Other Black students who received one of Scott's scholarships hail from 38 HBCUs including Alabama A&M University, Central State University, Jackson State University, Morehouse College, Texas Southern University, Grambling State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Prairie View A&M University, and more.

The seven-figure scholarship donation comes from the hip-hop star's Heal Project, a philanthropic endeavor launched in the aftermath of last year's Astroworld. The festival left 10 dead and thousands injured .

Scott has been easing his way back into the public eye after the tragic event. Per Diddy's demands, Scott performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 15).

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

