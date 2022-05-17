ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

Shrewsbury teen’s mental health podcast aims to help fellow high school students

By Breana Pitts
 4 days ago

SHREWSBURY (CBS) — According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control, more than 40% of high school students reported poor mental health during the pandemic.

To make matters worse, there is a shortage of therapists to treat these kids who are suffering from anxiety and depression. The CDC survey found four out of ten kids reported feeling “persistently sad or hopeless,” and one in five saying they have contemplated suicide. Compounding the crisis is the shortage of therapists needed to help treat these kids.

That is part of the reason high school senior Katelyn Smith, who is from Shrewsbury, turned her brother’s old bedroom into a makeshift studio and started her own podcast called “Modern Adolescence.”

She created a makeshift studio in her brother’s old bedroom, complete with video camera, lighting, and editing equipment. She researches mental health topics and schedules interviews with fellow classmates and professionals.

Katelyn understands what it is like to live with mental health challenges. Her own struggles started before the pandemic when she fell victim to the competitive grade culture in her school.

“It was very tough seeing my peers knock out A+ after A+ after A+ when I was struggling, and I saw my worth in my grades,” she recalled.

With the help of a therapist, she learned how to work through her feelings, but during the pandemic, she noticed many of her classmates were also struggling with anxiety and depression.

“A thought dawned on me that no child should deserve to feel that way, and, child-to-child, there wasn’t really a discussion about mental health.”

Katelyn has produced episodes on everything, from asking for help when you are feeling stressed, anxious, or sad to tacking the transition back to in-person learning. While we were there, she recorded parts of an episode about the college admission process.

“A school 10 years ago that you would have been a target for is now suddenly unattainable,” she said into the microphone.

According to Mass General psychologist Ellen Braaten, providers are so overwhelmed with kids who need help that many are forced to wait for an appointment. She believes teens can benefit from hearing their peers talk about having similar struggles.

“Teens talking to other teens, it can improve their self-determination, it can improve their self-esteem. They become more hopeful. They just have increased better mental health overall,” she said.

Katelyn is heading off to college in the fall and hopes she can have the same impact on campus that she has had in high school.

“It’s the actual kids who come up to me and they are like, ‘This is so important. This actually helps. I feel seen in my struggles.’ That’s what really makes it all worth it.”

Related
How social emotional learning builds skills to help kids improve their mental health

PEABODY (CBS) – Third graders at the McCarthy Elementary School in Peabody are reading "Wilma Jean the Worry Machine." It's a story about a red-faced little girl who worries about everything. But through the course of the book, she learns to make herself feel better."She was worrying too much, and she was able to use some strategies to control her worries," guidance counselor Jackie Rose explained to a group of kids gathered on a rug in a small library dedicated to building social emotional skills.The strategies are simple, like deep breathing exercises."That's a great one to use when you are...
PEABODY, MA
Program helps kids resume school after mental health issues

BROOKLINE - A local program that is now being implemented across the country is bridging a gap to get struggling kids to stay in school.Bridge for Resilient Youth in Transition (BRYT) was started by the Brookline Center for Community and Mental Health 17 years ago at Brookline High School. It goes well beyond the typical school services."BRYT transforms how schools support students who have experienced a mental health disruption," the program's director, Paul Hyry-Dermith, told WBZ-TV.BRYT is now spreading to schools nationwide and filling a need that is sadly exploding."We think about it as exactly as a bridge for kids...
BROOKLINE, MA
Police officer's compassion helps suicidal man seek mental health care

Content Note: The following article discusses suicidal feelings.PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – If you spend even a few moments with Portsmouth Police Det. Rochelle Jones, you'll see how well-known and loved she is in this community.The 20-year department veteran was born and raised in the city and is now the department's lead community resource coordinator. She knows the streets and the people."I'm thankful for every person who's ever even crossed my path," Jones told WBZ-TV.It's why she was the perfect choice when a recent crisis arrived – a man on the Piscataqua River Bridge who was threatening to take his own life."I...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
‘We’re all so busy putting out fires’: Students and staff say Worcester schools lack sufficient mental health resources

Students and staff say Worcester schools lack sufficient mental health resources. Lindsey Leitko is relieved to be graduating high school next month. The last few years have been hard for the Doherty High School student. She has anxiety and depression, partially stemming from her parents’ divorce, and has been hospitalized three times in the past year over concerns she would take her own life.
WORCESTER, MA
Mental health resources for depression, suicide prevention, substance abuse and more

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and CBS Boston is offering a list of resources for those who are looking for help.National Suicide Prevention Lifeline1-800-273-TALK (8255)https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/Crisis Text LineText HELLO to 741741 to be connected to a crisis counselor https://www.crisistextline.org/SamaritansPreventing suicide and providing hope877-870-HOPE (4673)https://samaritanshope.org/Veterans Crisis Line800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1Text to 838255 to connect veterans with a trained responderhttps://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/Teen Line800-852-8336Text TEEN to 839863 to connect with highly trained teen listeners The Trevor Project866-488-7836https://www.thetrevorproject.org/ Crisis intervention and suicide prevention for  lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning young people ages 13-24Institute on Aging's Friendship Line800-971-0016Email friendshipline@ioaging.org Crisis line for people aged 60+ amd adults with disabilitiesParent Stress Line800-632-8188https://www.parentshelpingparents.org/stresslineNational Helpline for SAMHSA(Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration)For individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders800-662-4357https://findtreatment.gov/ MA Substance Abuse Helpline800-327-5050https://helplinema.org/National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline800-370-9085Email compass@namimass.org https://namimass.org/nami-mass-compass-helpline/ MA Department of Mental HealthFind out if you re you eligible for their serviceshttps://www.mass.gov/service-details/am-i-eligible-for-dmh-services Network of Care MAFind behavioral health serviceshttps://massachusetts.networkofcare.org/mh/
BOSTON, MA
Mass. Teacher on Leave as Authorities Investigate Relationship With Student

A Massachusetts schoolteacher has been placed on leave amid an investigation into a possible unprofessional relationship with a student, authorities say. Barre police and the Quabbin Regional School District confirmed they were investigating, but didn't offer many details Friday, including the name of the teacher placed on leave. A complaint...
BARRE, MA
