FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Editor's Note: Fox 17 News previously reported “reading and writing proficiency in Williamson County is down more than 20% in three years” when in fact those numbers were for students receiving support for English as a second language. We’ve updated and corrected this material to “New numbers show reading proficiency in Williamson County is down a little over 10% for 3rd graders over three years and 3rd grade is when children begin testing for proficiency.”

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO