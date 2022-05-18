ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Lawyers for Aaron Dean Say Trial Dates Conflict With Other Cases, Ask for Scheduling Help

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks after a Tarrant County judge says he was rescheduling former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean's murder trial for the final time, defense attorneys are once again asking for help with the trial...

case.edu

Law’s Ayesha Bell Hardaway discussed the death of a shooting victim whose medical care was delayed by police interrogation

‘He was the love of my life.’ Fort Worth woman mourns death of boyfriend in shooting. Ft. Worth Star-Telegram: Ayesha Bell Hardaway, associate professor of law and co-director of the Social Justice Institute, weighed in on the case of a shooting victim who was interrogated by police for an hour—thereby putting off his medical treatment—before he could get medical attention. He died minutes after the police interrogation ended. “The first thing, you know, I would expect is that there would be an order that requires police officers to prioritize medical care, in furtherance of the mission to value the sanctity of life,” Hardaway said.
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

High Court Denies Tarrant County Capital Murder Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court Monday refused to hear the appeal of a Tarrant County man sentenced to death for a triple murder. Amos Wells killed his pregnant girlfriend, her brother, and their mother after an argument in 2013. Wells’ defense team tried to argue that he was predisposed to commit violence because he inherited “the warrior gene.” Appellate attorneys claimed that their defense is “junk science.”
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Gruesome details emerge in newly-released documents in Ira Tobolowsky murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Gruesome new details have emerged in the high-profile murder of Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky. It's a story the I-Team has followed for six years. Steven Aubrey was indicted for the 2016 murder of the prominent attorney.Aubrey was involved in a defamation lawsuit with Tobolowsky at the time of the murder.In just released court documents, a Dallas police detective states Aubrey spied on Tobolowsky through a hole in his fence to learn his routine.The detective said Aubrey waited for the attorney to enter his garage, doused him with gasoline and then set him on fire.Detectives said they and...
DALLAS, TX
Dean, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer on administrative leave after alleged domestic violence arrest

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department has placed Corporal James Howard on administrative leave after his arrest on charges involving an alleged domestic violence incident, which happened while he was off-duty. The Rio Grande County Sheriff's Department in Colorado contacted the department on May 15 regarding his arrest. They immediately began an administrative investigation, according to a news release. Corporal Howard, a 26 year veteran of the department, was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of their ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.In a statement, the department said, "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted."Corporal Howard was assigned to the Weapons Range at the time of his arrest.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Deed case featured on WFAA results in theft indictment

DALLAS — Fifteen months ago, retired schoolteacher Arnold Young left his family a small real estate empire valued at more than a million dollars -- or so his family thought. But within weeks of Young’s death at 82, his family found that deeds transferring ownership of nine of Young’s houses had been filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s office. The deeds transferring title had allegedly been signed by Young.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Steven Aubrey Indicted in 2016 Murder of Dallas Lawyer Ira Tobolowsky

A 61-year-old man arrested in Florida last month on a capital murder charge in the 2016 slaying of prominent Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky has now been indicted in the case. Steven Aubrey was booked into the Broward County Jail in April after being accused of Tobolowsky's 2016 murder. The 68-year-old attorney was killed in what was ruled an arson fire in the garage of his home.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Accused of Killing 3, Burning Bodies in Dumpster, to Face Death Penalty

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office says they'll pursue the death penalty for a man accused of killing three people and burning their bodies in a dumpster. Thornburg, 41, was arrested in September and charged with capital murder in the deaths of 42-year-old David Lueras, 34-year-old Lauren Phillips and 33-year-old Maricruz Mathis, whose dismembered bodies were found burning in a dumpster in Fort Worth on Sept. 22, 2021.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arrests Made in Connection to Arlington Shooting Death Outside of Motel

The Arlington Police Department has made three arrests in connection to the May 17 shooting death of a 19-year-old man outside of a motel. Homicide detectives obtained arrest warrants and took into custody 18-year-old Toby Garcia, 45-year-old James Capps and 17-year-old Joseph Garcia Wednesday afternoon. The incident stems from Tuesday...
ARLINGTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas County sheriff IDs remains found in well by mushroom hunters

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday they had identified the human remains that mushroom hunters found in a well earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, the remains are of 60-year-old Kevin Rogers of Springfield. His remains were found by mushroom hunters in a well near...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Announce Arrest in Shooting at Asian-Owned Salon

An arrest has been made in the May 11 shooting at Hair World Salon in the heart of Dallas' Koreatown, according to Dallas Police. Police have said the shooting may have been a hate crime. Early Tuesday morning, police tweeted that a suspect was being interviewed and processed but offered...
DALLAS, TX

