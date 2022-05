The weather has already been active across central Indiana this Saturday morning. The initial round of showers and thunderstorms arrived in our northwestern counties shortly after 6 AM and were below the severe weather criteria. The storms still produced 40 MPH winds, small hail, and heavy rain too. Round one impacted Lafayette, Delphi, and Logansport. The storms weakened as they progressed into the Ft. Wayne area.

