Dog day care van stolen in Wrentham found in Rhode Island

WRENTHAM (CBS) – A dog day care van that was stolen in Wrentham with two dogs inside Tuesday afternoon has been found.

Doggie mom Linda Fernando was thinking the worst when her 6-month-old sheep-a-doodle Tessie went missing at 3 p.m. “She is a love,” Fernando said. “She is a big fluffy ball of deliciousness.”

Tuesday was supposed to be Tessie’s first day of doggie boot camp at Tail Blazers University in Wrentham, a doggie daycare, boarding, grooming, and training business.

“I’m heartbroken and I don’t know what to do right now,” TBU owner Joshua Nichols said while the van was missing.

Tuesday afternoon, Tessie and another dog went out in the van bound for off-leash training when Nichols stopped at the hardware store on Wrentham Common, leaving the van running outside so the dogs would still have air conditioning. That’s when a woman hopped in the van and took off.

“Then apparently witnesses said there was a young lady who just got out of the courthouse asking for rides and money and suspicious,” Nichols said.

The van was spotted driving erratically on Rt. 495 south near 95 south. Police suspected the bold paint job would make it easier to find and posted about the theft on Facebook.

Almost from the start, no one thought the van thief was after the pups inside. She was more likely desperate for the ride.

Just before 9 p.m., the van was found abandoned in Pawtucket, Rhode Island with both dogs doing fine and what followed was a very emotional reunion.

Tessie was delivered back home just after 10 p.m. and might get a temporary reprieve from doggie boot camp. There is no word from police on the whereabouts of the van thief.