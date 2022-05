The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. As a community, country and a world, we are incredibly fortunate that covid hasn't affected our homeless population as much as previous disease and pandemics. As you know, those who are forced to live on the street and denied adequate housing (not to mention healthcare and access to hygiene basics like running water and soap) are more vulnerable to communicable sicknesses like covid than the rest of the population.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO