The People Have Spoken: The Best Drive-In's in the Boise Area

Sure, Idaho might be one of the fastest growing states in the country but according to Beef2Live, the number of cows here still outnumber the amount of people. That’s why it shouldn’t surprise you that some of Idaho’s 237 cities and populated places that appeared in the United State Census Bureau’s data for 2020 have populations in the double digits. To those of us living in Ada County where growth has driven the median home price to a record setting $595,000, living amongst tens of people kind of sounds like a dream come true right now.

5 DAYS AGO