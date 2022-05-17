ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reinstated, suspension reduced

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s two-year suspension from Major League Baseball was reduced to 194 games, an arbitration panel ruled on Thursday. Bauer, 31, who was suspended for 324 games (two seasons) in April, was serving the longest penalty ever issued for violation of MLB’s policy on sexual assault and domestic violence, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves GM says Dansby Swanson made 'every effort' to stay in Atlanta

A week after losing shortstop Dansby Swanson to free agency, Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed to The Athletic's Jeff Schultz that the All-Star "tried everything" to stay. "Dansby made every effort to find a way to stay in Atlanta," Anthopoulos said. "We had conversations in the summer. He...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
New York Post

Steve Cohen’s splurge will have ‘consequences’ down the road, some in MLB say

see also Steve Cohen’s Mets spending spree drawing complaints from MLB owners Steve Cohen’s spending spree has been a delight for Mets fans, but some have only grown angry with the near billion dollars the Mets owner has handed out. The Mets owner has blown past the highest threshold tax the MLB implements for payroll, nicknamed the “Steve Cohen tax” this winter, with some MLB officials up in arms over whether or not the Mets payroll is “fair” or “good for baseball.” “I think it’s going to have consequences for him down the road,” a club official told The Athletic. “There’s no collusion....
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?

The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy