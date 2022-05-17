ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

'Cheese Wall' artist settles lawsuit with U.S.-Mexico border contractors

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAW7T_0fhUWaG300

(Reuters) - An artist who built a six-foot-tall wall of cheese near the U.S.-Mexico border has settled his lawsuit against two government contractors that he accused of destroying his work, according to a filing in San Diego federal court.

Italian-Canadian artist Cosimo Cavallaro sued construction companies SLSCO Ltd and Ultimate Concrete LLC in 2020 for allegedly bulldozing his "Cheese Wall", which he built as a comment on then-President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

Cavallaro and the contractors told U.S. District Judge William Hayes on Monday that they had settled the dispute. The judge canceled a final pretrial conference scheduled for later this month.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Attorneys for the contractors declined to comment, and Cavallaro and his attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cavallaro began work on the "Cheese Wall" in 2018, according to the lawsuit. The sculpture was built from dried bricks of Cotija cheese on private land in San Diego County, California.

Cavallaro said he meant the work to encourage viewers to consider "the waste inherent in building any wall, whether made of cheese or steel." He planned for the wall to eventually be 1,000 feet long.

SLSCO and Ultimate Concrete were hired by the federal government to work on the border wall near the site of Cavallaro's sculpture. Cavallaro said the contractors knew the sculpture was an art installation and dismantled it in 2019, leaving metal slats used for the border wall at the site.

The contractors denied the allegations in court filings.

Cavallaro accused the contractors of violating the Visual Artists Rights Act, a rarely litigated law that protects works of "recognized stature" from being distorted, modified, mutilated or destroyed.

Two artists who created several works at the Manhattan Detention Complex in New York won an order Friday under VARA that temporarily blocked plans to remove their art before the jail's demolition.

The case is Cavallaro v. SLSCO Ltd, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-02157.

For Cavallaro: Kelly Klaus of Munger Tolles & Olson

For SLSCO: Sean Sullivan of Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch

For Ultimate Concrete: Thomas Balestreri of Balestreri Potocki & Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Reach him at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Border Wall#Mexico#U S#Italian Canadian#Slsco Ltd#Ultimate Concrete Llc
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Trademarks
International Business Times

Largest U.S. Wildfire Threatens New Mexico Town, Ski Resort

Strong winds drove the largest U.S. wildfire toward a New Mexico ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos on Wednesday. As people evacuated, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
TAOS, NM
Reuters

Reuters

442K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy