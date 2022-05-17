Steelers Complete Second-Round GM Interview With Omar Khan

The Pittsburgh Steelers complete their first in-house second-round interview.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed their first in-house second-round interview for their open general manager position. The team announced the conducted a second sit down with Vice President of football and business administration Omar Khan.

Khan has been with the Steelers since 2001, handling contract negotiations and salary cap management since 2016

The Steelers have also brought in Eagles' Andy Weidl, Tennessee Titans' Ryan Cowden, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jon Spytek and former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley for second interviews.

Meanwhile, pro scout Brandon Hunt, who is also in consideration for Pittsburgh's GM vacancy, interview with the Buffalo Bills for the same position.

