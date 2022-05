(The Center Square) – Washingtonians 18 and under soon won’t have to pay to use public transit, including the ferry system. Implementing that policy – part of the “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package passed by the state Legislature earlier this year – will take some work, the Washington State Transportation Commission learned. That includes dealing with the fact that eliminating youth fares is expected to cost the ferry system about $2 million a year.

