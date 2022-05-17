Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 317 new cases
The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 317 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 131Hospitalized patients: 6 on Tuesday (up from 4 last Tuesday)Deaths: 1,820 (3 announced this week, 8 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
Total doses administered: 668,625First vaccine doses given: 270,255Second vaccine doses given: 242,797Booster doses given: 116,232First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,045Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,845Janssen doses given: 22,826Janssen boosters given: 1,625
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 39.1 per day. That number is up by about 25.5 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 131. That number is up by 76 from a month ago.
Comments / 0