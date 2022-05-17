ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 317 new cases

By Star-Tribune staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enZyL_0fhUU70l00

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 317 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 131Hospitalized patients: 6 on Tuesday (up from 4 last Tuesday)Deaths: 1,820 (3 announced this week, 8 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 668,625First vaccine doses given: 270,255Second vaccine doses given: 242,797Booster doses given: 116,232First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,045Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,845Janssen doses given: 22,826Janssen boosters given: 1,625

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 39.1 per day. That number is up by about 25.5 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 131. That number is up by 76 from a month ago.

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Wyoming Health Officials Reporting Increase In Stomach Illnesses

Wyoming Department of Health officials are reporting an increase in stomach-related illnesses collectively known as viral gastroenteritis. According to a Friday-afternoon release from the WDH, increases in illnesses have been especially large in Laramie County as well as the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties. Matt...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

WDH: Stomach flu reports on the rise in northern Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo.— The number of reports relating to a contagious stomach ailment is increasing across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced Friday. Recent upticks for the virus, known as gastroenteritis or stomach flu, have been reported across the northern areas of Wyoming, WDH says, including Sheridan and Park Counties as well as Laramie County to the south.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

WDH seeing an increasing number of stomach-selated illnesses

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said reports of stomach-related illnesses known overall as viral gastroenteritis have been recently increasing in Wyoming. Recent upticks have been reported from the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties, as well as in southern Wyoming’s Laramie County. “We are specifically seeing increased reports in school and restaurant settings,” said Matt Peterson, WDH surveillance epidemiologist.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Current Reports Increasing for Stomach-Related Illnesses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said reports of stomach-related illnesses known overall as viral gastroenteritis have been recently increasing in Wyoming. Recent upticks have been reported from the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties, as well as in southern Wyoming’s Laramie...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
svinews.com

Governor Gordon Welcomes Federal Court Ruling that Supports Border Security

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A Federal district court judge in the Western District of Louisiana has granted a preliminary injunction to stop the Biden administration’s plan to end the Title 42 public health policy. It was in response to a lawsuit by 24 Republican states, including Wyoming. Governor Mark Gordon issued the following statement in support of the ruling:
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine
kslnewsradio.com

Utah homes at risk of having dangerous levels of radon gas

SALT LAKE CITY — A new Utah Geological survey reported that 33% of all Utah homes have dangerous levels of a cancer-causing gas. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers. Radon naturally occurs in soil across the world but can be found in higher concentrations in some areas including indoors.
UTAH STATE
newscenter1.tv

Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements. NioCorp Developments said Thursday the latest analysis shows the...
OMAHA, NE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Eastern Wyoming Paleoindian site confirmed as Americas’ oldest mine

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Archaeological excavations led by Wyoming’s state archaeologist and involving University of Wyoming researchers have confirmed that an ancient mine in eastern Wyoming was used by humans to produce red ocher starting nearly 13,000 years ago. That makes the Powars II site at Sunrise in...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, May 21, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Robin Grant of Cody, Wyoming. Robin writes: “Looking out my front door. Another beautiful day.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
WYOMING STATE
subletteexaminer.com

Green River Drift wins legal battle

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Local ranchers scored a victory last week to protect the Green River Drift. On Tuesday, May 17, District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal agreed approval of continued grazing in the Upper Green River area did not violate the Endangered Species Act, ruled the Fish & Wildlife Service properly took into account possible grizzly bear preservation and that the cattle drives, along with associated grazing, may continue.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
kmvt

Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho movement appears to have suffered a setback in Tuesday’s primary elections. The movement proposes a shift in the Oregon-Idaho border so that rural counties in Oregon would be included in the state of Idaho. The Greater Idaho ballot initiative was on the...
IDAHO STATE
starvedrock.media

Alaska budget includes $3,200 PFD payouts

(The Center Square) - Alaska lawmakers passed a budget that includes a $3,200 permanent fund dividend for residents but does not include energy relief checks. The House of Representatives did not get a two-thirds majority to agree to the energy relief checks that would have given residents another $650, according to Trey Watson, communications director for the Alaska House Republican Caucus.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy