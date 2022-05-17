The People Have Spoken: The Best Drive-In's in the Boise Area

It breaks my heart when I read or hear about an animal or child being left in a car and suffering damages that cant be reversed, like death or serious lifelong complications. It is something that is so easily preventable. The City of Boise is reminding us to "Look Before You Lock" We all have busy lives and may get distracted or in a rush from time to time but it is literally a matter of life and death. "In Idaho, nine children since 1995 have died from heatstroke after being left in a car, and many of those were on days you would not consider to be “hot.” The inside of a car heats up fast even with the windows cracked. When it’s 75 outside, it can reach up to 94 degrees inside a car within ten short minutes, and 109 degrees in 30 minutes."

2 DAYS AGO