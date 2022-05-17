ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

The People Have Spoken: The Best Drive-In's in the Boise Area

104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to locals, these are the absolute best, "must try" drive-ins in the Treasure Valley. According to Locals: 34 of the BEST Treasure Valley Food Trucks. The...

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

Happy Fry-Day! Here Are the Best Fries in the Treasure Valley, Ranked

It’s Friday, and that means it’s also “Fry” day. (Every Friday is “Fry” day, right?) Well, if you’re like me, you probably eat fast food way more than you care to admit. But you know what … that makes us the world’s best fast-food connoisseurs – at least I’d like to think so. And as a fellow fast-food connoisseur, I’m here to help you answer the age-old question ...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

8 Tremendous Boise Area Parades You Can’t Miss This Summer

Summer in the Treasure Valley is normally jam-packed with parades, fairs, festivals and concerts. If parades are one of your favorite Treasure Valley traditions, these are eight that you won't want to skip. We know that Boise residents are still heartbroken over the indefinite cancellation of the "We the People...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Restaurants
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Restaurants
104.3 WOW Country

Award Winning Restaurant Closes in Downtown Boise

The staffing shortages are still a very big issue that are leaving many business owners with no choice but to close their doors for good. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria is a local chain with 3 locations, well now just two locations. The downtown location at 800 W. Main has a letter...
104.3 WOW Country

Look Before You Lock Campaign Kicks Off in Boise

It breaks my heart when I read or hear about an animal or child being left in a car and suffering damages that cant be reversed, like death or serious lifelong complications. It is something that is so easily preventable. The City of Boise is reminding us to "Look Before You Lock" We all have busy lives and may get distracted or in a rush from time to time but it is literally a matter of life and death. "In Idaho, nine children since 1995 have died from heatstroke after being left in a car, and many of those were on days you would not consider to be “hot.” The inside of a car heats up fast even with the windows cracked. When it’s 75 outside, it can reach up to 94 degrees inside a car within ten short minutes, and 109 degrees in 30 minutes."
104.3 WOW Country

Bogus Basin Seeks Hundreds of Employees for Summer

Go to just about any business in the Treasure Valley and you're going to see or hear the same thing: WE'RE HIRING!. What on earth did the COVID-19 pandemic do to the workforce? It seems that now more than ever, hiring is next to impossible and retention is even more difficult. What can set employers aside? Well--FUN jobs that don't feel like work could be a great place to start.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive In#Food Festival#Food Truck#Food Hall#Downtown Boise#Food Drink#Exceptional Food Boise
104.3 WOW Country

Zip Idaho is Closed for the Summer Due to Staffing Issues

Ziplining is a joy that is hard to describe. It is thrilling, beautiful and amazing. Idaho has a few great ziplining places to enjoy. A favorite for Treasure Valley residents is just 30 minutes from Boise in Horseshoe Bend. Zip Idaho has been a stunning and exciting adventure destination for fifteen years and serving well over 50,000 zip line participants.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Local Color: a fake-bake gone wrong

Standing there, my gaze was fixated upon my reflection in the office ladies room mirror. Tippy-toeing in my snake skin ballerina flats, I slowly leaned over the cold and wet countertop of the Jack and Jill sink, stopping when my hot breath appeared on the mirror. Raising my brows up and down while pursing my lips, I turned my head ever so slightly from side to side, examining my complexion with as much intensity as a mom de-lousing her daughter's lice-ridden tresses.
MERIDIAN, ID
104.3 WOW Country

20 Photos of the Least Expensive Houses You Can Buy in Boise

Growing up, we're told not to call things stupid but let's be honest...it's the only word to describe the Boise housing market right now. That's exactly how we recently described it to a family member living in Northeast Ohio. This relative told us that a neighbor had put their three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom, 1150 square foot home on the market for $249,000 and asked "can you believe it they think they can get that much?"
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
104.3 WOW Country

Report Reveals Best Chinese Restaurant in Idaho, Is It In Boise?

The people of Idaho take their food very seriously. When a restaurant is named “the best” in any category, Idahoans will put that title to the test with a visit and a review on any of the popular Boise foodie groups on Facebook. A recent study from 247Tempo.com looked at the best Chinese restaurants by state and a popular Idaho Falls spot took the title of “Best Chinese Food in Idaho” … but are there Boise restaurants being snubbed? Let's take a look at the current "champ" and see how the Chinese restaurants of Boise would match up.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho

Travel is expensive. What if you just want your kiddo to visit grandma but cant afford it? This Idaho couple got creative. The United States Postal Service Parcel Post started getting underway in 1913. At the beginning there was little to no rules on what you could or couldn't ship. The only real rule was that there was a 50 pound limit on anything you wanted to ship.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Why is it called the Treasure Valley?

The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy