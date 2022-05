There is a case that U.S. government lawyers took to the appeals court this week overseeing Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Utah and the parts of Yellowstone National Park that lie in Idaho and Montana. This would recognize that the First Amendment guarantee of free speech gives people the right to film police as they do their work in public. This would also make it so that police are not allowed to interfere with a person or bystander filming, or the officers could be sued.

