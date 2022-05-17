ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

Congrats LHS Golfer Toby Meyer, Finished Top Medalist in the Sagamore Conference and qualified for 1st Team All Conference: Congrats LHS Alex Emenhiser 1st Team

Cover picture for the articleThe Lebanon Tigers as a team finished runner up in the Sagamore Conference with a score of 344. Special Congratulations...

IN THIS ARTICLE
