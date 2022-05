After finding a leak and making the necessary repairs to a broken 8” water line yesterday, the West Vernon Parish Water District has issued a boil advisory for 26 streets in Anacoco. This advisory will be in effect until it is rescinded by the water district once they receive notification for the LA Department of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health that water samples submitted have shown the water to be safe.

ANACOCO, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO