HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver who became stranded alongside a road is accused of shooting and killing an Indiana firefighter who came to his aid. According to Indiana State Police, Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, Kentucky, pulled his vehicle to the side of State Route 135 at around 9:30 p.m. Monday after apparently running out of gas. Police said he asked a local resident for gas or money for gas before returning to his car, which was still partially in the road.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO