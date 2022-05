EAGAN, Minn. -- Mike Pettine has long understood the problem: a lack of diversity among NFL coaches. This spring, he was inspired to do something about it. Pettine, in his first season as the Minnesota Vikings' assistant head coach, organized a three-day coaching diversity summit this week at team headquarters, a program designed to increase the diverse candidate pool for entry-level NFL jobs. Eleven men and one woman -- Roseanna Smith, an assistant coach at Oberlin College -- will spend their time participating in mock interviews, learning the NFL's culture, listening in on coaching meetings and working an OTA practice.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO