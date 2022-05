In a Friday evening thriller under the bright lights in Champaign, Ill., Duke defeated in-state rival N.C. State to secure its spot in the Final Four. With the sensational 4-3 victory, the third-seeded Blue Devils improved their record to 23-3 and now sit just two wins away from a national title. Senior Kelly Chen clinched the victory, bouncing back after losing the first set in a tiebreaker to take the next two sets and send the Blue Devils to a Saturday evening showdown with No. 2-seed Oklahoma.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO