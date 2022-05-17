ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, IL

Barn Fire in Elwood

959theriver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWJOL has learned of a barn fire in unincorporated Elwood, 19940 W....

www.959theriver.com

959theriver.com

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Found Dead In Champaign County: Probable Cause Self Inflicted Gun Shot Wound

Champaign County Coroner’s Office is confirming the death of a Will County Sheriff’s Deputy. An autopsy will be performed today. It appears that 45-year-old James O’Halloran died of a gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. The deputy from Channahon was pronounced deceased on May 18th at 8:20 am in Urbana, Illinois. He was found at the Army Reserve facility in the back lot. Urbana Police Department as well as the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death. The death is being treated as a probable suicide.
WILL COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Former Attorney For Drew Peterson Told Not To Talk

Drew Peterson, the former Bolingbrook police officer serving time for killing his third wife, asked a judge to silence his former attorney Joel Brodsky and a judge granted the motion Thursday. The gag order comes after Brodsky told a Chicago television station he was considering revealing what happened to both of Peterson’s wives. Peterson’s fourth wife Stacy disappeared in 2007 and has never been found.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Splash Station Will Remain Closed This Season

For the fourth year in a row, Splash Station in Joliet is closed for the season. Joliet Park District President Sue Gulus confirmed the news to WJOL. The water park initially closed in 2019 in a series of cost cutting moves by the Joliet Park District to improve their financial stability. In 2020, due to the pandemic the water park remained closed and continued to be closed in 2021. The water park is located along Route 6 near Hollywood Casino.
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Board approves work site contracts for new morgue, shocking numbers indicative of Will County overdoses

The Will County Board approved multiple work bids to begin foundational construction for a new, modern facility that will house both the morgue and the coroner under one roof. Will County Board Speaker, Mimi Cowan, Naperville, said, “We are pleased that work is commencing on the Will County morgue. Coroner Summers and her staff do an amazing job serving the residents of Will County and their loved ones, oftentimes in their darkest hours. This critically needed new facility will streamline the coroner’s operations and provide better services for all our residents.”
WILL COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Three People Arrested For Financial Crimes Against Two Banks

The Will County Sheriff’s office arrested three people accused of defrauding various financial institutions for over $2.5 million. Mays Abuhattab, Eddie Wood, and Jennifer K. Thompson were arrested after and 18-month investigation. The sheriff’s office conducted three search warrants simultaneously on two residences and a business early Monday morning. These three individuals were taken into custody without incident with the assistance of state and federal law enforcement agencies.
WILL COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Gas Stations Sue Over Requirement To Post Signs About State’s Gas Tax Freeze

Fuel retailers in Illinois are suing the state over a requirement forcing them to display signs advertising a freeze on the state’s gas tax. The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association filed the lawsuit on behalf of gas station owners. The suit claims the requirement violates their freedom of speech and is unconstitutional. The complaint stems from a measure pushed through the state General Assembly this spring that requires gas stations to post a notice informing drivers of a gas tax freeze for the second half of this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Win a 4 Pack of Tickets to see the Kane County Cougars

Listen to Scott Mackay in the morning for your chance to win 4 tickets to the Kane County Cougars. Win 4 tickets to any game to the Kane County Cougars all this week. Kane County Cougars are ready to celebrate. Come join the best fans in baseball at beautiful Northwestern.
KANE COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Downtown Aurora’s Endiro Coffee Wins Prestigious National Honor

Downtown Aurora is blessed with not one, but TWO world-class cafes where you can grab a latte and chill. One of the 102 winners nationwide was our very own Endiro Coffee!. The sofi’s are the awards given out by the Specialty Food Association:. The Specialty Food Association’s sofi™ Awards...
AURORA, IL

