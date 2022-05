DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County School District is about to spend thousands of dollars to print its high school diplomas -- again. The district is ditching its first batch after they were printed and signed by the previous superintendent, Cheryl Watson-Harris. She was terminated from her role in April. Watson-Harris was hired to lead the district in 2020.

